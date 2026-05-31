Key Moments in Ole Miss' Win Over Nebraska in the CBB Regional

The Rebels, despite the rain and a weather delay, took care of business once again in Lincoln, defeating top-seeded Nebraska.

Despite a late push by the Cornhuskers in the ninth inning, as Nebraska recorded back-to-back singles, the Rebels held on for a 6-3 victory and advanced to the regional final.

Ole Miss recorded nine hits in the ballgame compared to Nebraska's eight. Despite not hitting a home run, the Rebels finally got their contact hitting going.

The Rebels move to 2-0 in the Lincoln Regional and advance to the Lincoln Regional Final, where they will face the winner of Arizona State and Nebraska.

Pitching Staff Shines Again for Ole Miss

May 15, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Ole Miss pitcher Taylor Rabe makes a pitch against Alabama in the final week of the regular season at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taylor Rabe got the start versus Nebraska and was phenomenal, throwing six innings while allowing just one earned run and striking out nine batters.

The Rebels have delivered back-to-back phenomenal pitching performances against the No. 1 and No. 3 seeds in the Lincoln Regional. Hunter Elliott set the tone in the opener against Arizona State, and Taylor Rabe followed it up with a dominant outing against Nebraska

The relief pitchers for Ole Miss were strong once again, as Hudson Calhoun has had a great postseason so far, as he appeared in both games and played well.

Calhoun shone against the top-seeded Cornhuskers as he came in during the ninth inning with two runners on and closed the door by forcing a double play, making sure that the Nebraska hitters kept the ball on the ground.

The Rebels will start Cade Townsend versus the winner of Arizona State and Nebraska.

The Rise of Will Furniss Continues in Postseason Surge

Ole Miss infielder Will Furniss (36) signs autographs after a college baseball game between Ole Miss and Southern Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss., on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Southern Miss 10-3. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rebels desperately needed some great at-bats going into the 6th inning down 1-0. Furniss stepped up and hit a single to get on base, then Owen Paino, who has struggled a little in Lincoln, hit a huge double off the right field wall, driving in two runs and giving the Rebels a 2-1 lead.

Furniss has been great so far for the Rebels this postseason, as Ole Miss really needed production from players not named Judd Uttermark and Tristan Bissetta, who they usually heavily rely on.

Against Arizona State in Game 1, Furniss went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in limited plate appearances. Against Nebraska, Furniss went 3-for-5 while scoring a run for Ole Miss.

The Rebels are hoping for the success of Furniss to continue, while also getting more production from the bottom of the order as well.

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