The Ole Miss Rebels are headed to Nebraska for the NCAA Regions.

The Rebels are the #2 seed and share the region with #4 seed South Dakota State, #3 seed Arizona State, and #1 seed Nebraska.

This region will not be easy for the Rebels to get through. Nebraska went 42-15 (23-7), Arizona State went 37-19 (19-11), and the Jack Rabbits are fresh off winning the Summit League championship.

After a season with a lot of ups and downs for the Rebels, they now look to get hot and make a run to Omaha.

If the Rebels want to advance to the super regionals, they are going to need to rely on their top 3 hitters really making a difference.

Tristan Bissetta

Ole Miss' Tristan Bissetta bats against Mississippi State | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tristan Bissetta has had an amazing first year as a Rebel. The senior right fielder is tied for first in most home runs on the team. He is usually put in the two or three hole for the Rebels and will be a crucial bat to have in RBI situations.

He has cooled down a bit after hitting .300 for most of the season. The Rebels will most likely face Cole Carlon in their first game against the Sun Devils. Carlon is a tough lefty pitcher, who Bissetta might struggle against. It will be key for the Rebels' offense to get Carlon out of the game as soon as possible so Bissetta can face an easier match-up.

If the Rebels win their first matchup, they are most likely to go against Nebraska’s starters, Ty Horn or Gavin Blachowicz. This will be a good match-up for Bissetta as he has mashed off right-handed pitchers all year.

Bissetta has been a key component for the Rebels all year and will need to be in Nebraska for the Rebels to advance.

Judd Utermark

Ole Miss Rebels infielder Judd Utermark bats against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles | Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Judd Utermark has been great for this Rebels squad this whole season. Utermark finished the regular season with the best average on the team and has been a defensive guru at third base.

Utermark will most likely be featured in the two spot for the Rebels and will look to continue what he's done all year.

Out of that spot in the lineup, Utermark has been able to provide some consistent power hitting for the Rebels. All season he has been able to either drive himself in or set up the rest of the lineup to score him.

If Utermark can continue the tear he has been on this year, the Rebels will advance and have a great chance to go far in the tournament.

Will Furniss

Ole Miss first baseman Will Furniss fields a grounder to first during the game with Florida | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Furniss looks to continue to “Burn baby burn” and stay hot as his walk-up song tells him to do.

Furniss will likely be in the cleanup spot for the Rebels and will be key for driving in runs. He finished second on the team in RBIS and has been red hot lately. His average hasn’t dropped under .300 since April 10th.

Another key factor for the Rebels is an underrated aspect of Furniss’s game. He is a very slick first baseman. He finished his season with a .988 fielding percentage.

The top three Rebel bats will be a huge factor for Ole Miss in their regional games and could be the deciding factor if they advance.

Hunter Elliott

Mississippi Rebels pitcher Hunter Elliott pitches during the ninth inning against the Murray State Racers. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Hunter Elliott has had a solid senior year, but he will be the most important pitcher for the Rebels in their playoffs.

He will likely be the starting pitcher in their first game against Arizona State. Elliott will need to set the tone against a great-hitting Sun Devils team. If Elliott can get that first win in the region, the Rebels' road to the super regionals becomes much easier.

Elliott also has the most experience pitching in the postseason.

This will play greatly to his advantage because he will know how to handle the environment. Elliott can also help other pitchers become accustomed to post season pitching and help them settle into moments where every pitch matters.

This leadership has the ability to take the Rebels far.

Cade Townsend

Ole Miss pitcher Cade Townsend celebrates a strikeout during a NCAA baseball game | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No matter what happens against Arizona State, Cade Townsend will start in the next game.

If Elliott is on and the Rebels win game one, it is likely Townsend will be going against Nebraska.

Townsend had a 3.81 ERA and was a great day two starter for the Rebels. He will be going against a team that had the second-best team batting average in the Big 10.

Townsend will need to be sharp to take down the Huskers' offense and set up the Rebels with the easiest path to advance to the super regionals.

Mike Bianco

Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As mentioned earlier Elliott brings a lot of experience to the table, head coach Mike Bianco brings triple that.

Bianco has coached 25 full seasons for the Rebels and has made 19 postseason appearances.

He will get this Rebels team prepared and in the right mindset to win the region and go to the super regionals.

The Rebels have all the pieces they need to take down some tough teams and be the last squad standing in their region.

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