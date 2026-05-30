Ole Miss Starting Pitchers and Lineup for Regional Game Against Nebraska

Ole Miss baseball (37-21) faces off against the homestanding Nebraska Cornhuskers in Saturday's winners' bracket matchup of the Lincoln Regional. The Rebels defeated Arizona State 7-6 in a fourteen-inning Friday nightcap, as Ole Miss relievers Walker Hooks and Hudson Calhoun combined to throw nine innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out seven in the victory.

The Rebels will look to turn the page quickly as they face Nebraska, which defeated South Dakota State 4-1 earlier on Friday. While the Cornhuskers may not possess the home run power of Arizona State, they still hit the ball gap to gap, with seven players recording 10 or more doubles and seven players with at least one triple on the season.

Mike Bianco has made another coaching decision, naming Taylor Rabe the Game 2 starter.

A Swiss Army Knife

Ole Mississippi Rebels' Taylor Rabe (50) pitches against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss., on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rabe, who began the season in middle relief, will start Game 2 on Saturday with a 4-3 record, 4.08 ERA, 81 strikeouts and eight walks in eight starts.

With a fastball that runs as high as 98 mph, Rabe overpowers hitters and has used his role change from bullpen arm to starter to develop a routine for scouting hitters and becoming a more complete pitcher physically.

He'll need to be locked in as he faces the duo of Case Sanderson and Dylan Carey. The two have combined for 33 doubles and 20 home runs. The lineup is balanced throghout, with eight hitters batting over .300.

Projected Lineup

Against a left-handed starter.

1. Dom Decker, 2B 2. Judd Utermark, 3B 3. Tristan Bissetta, RF 4. Will Furniss, 1B 5. Hayden Federico, CF 6. Collin Reuter, DH 7. Austin Fawley, C 8. Owen Paino, SS 9. Tate Sirmans, LF

Against a right-handed starter.

Dom Decker, 2B Tristan Bissetta, RF Judd Utermark, 3B Will Furniss, 1B Hayden Federico, CF Owen Paino, SS Austin Fawley, C Daniel Pacella, LF Brayden Randle, DH

Keys to the Game

For Ole Miss its simple. Despite the win on Friday, their two best bullpen arms threw extended outings, making it imperative that Taylor Rabe provide a lengthy start. Bianco and Mangrum must understand the matchups and manage the game carefully without either of those arms available.

The offense must give the Rebels enough run support so that every inning doesn't feel like a make-or-break moment hanging on every pitch. With run support, Rabe may be able to save some of those high-leverage pitches for later in the contest.

Weather

Temps will hover around the low 80s around first pitch and remain in the 70s throughout the game.

Ole Miss fans could be in for a long night as chances for isolated thunderstorms linger throughout the evening and into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Where to Watch

First pitch from Lincoln is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

You can also listen to the Voice of the Rebels, David Kellum and Brad Henderson on the Ole Miss Radio Network.

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