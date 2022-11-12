Skip to main content

LOOK: National Champion Ole Miss Baseball Participates in Walk of Champions Prior to Football Game vs. Alabama

The Rebels baseball team participated in a school football tradition prior to Ole Miss hosting Alabama.

OXFORD, Miss. -- It's been a busy week in Oxford, Mississippi.

Earlier this week, 'Belief', a documentary centered on Ole Miss baseball's run to the College World Series and national championship, was released, and on Saturday, the Rebels football team is playing host to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Prior to the football team participating in its traditional Walk of Champions, the baseball team did the walk itself with the national championship trophy leading the way.

Photos of the walk are below, provided by Carleigh Holt, photographer for The Grove Report.

_MG_2271

1 / 3

This week's game between Ole Miss and Alabama has large implications in the SEC West race as well as the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Rebels enter the game ranked No. 11 in the poll, and Alabama comes in at No. 9.

Kickoff between the Rebels and the Tide is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on CBS.

_MG_2277
