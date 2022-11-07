Skip to main content

Ole Miss Baseball Announces Release Date For 'Belief' Documentary on National Title Run

The Ole Miss baseball team has announced the release date for their highly-anticipated documentary film, 'Belief'.
OXFORD, Miss., -- Get your popcorn ready. The Ole Miss Rebels baseball team has announced the release date for their long-awaited documentary film, 'Belief', which will give an inside look into the first national championship run in program history.

The Rebels informed fans on Sunday that the movie from Ole Miss Sports Productions is set to be released on Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT. 

Ole Miss did the unthinkable over the summer when it won its first national title after finishing the regular season 14-16 in the SEC. The Rebels were the last team to earn a spot in the NCAA tournament and ended up being the last team standing after beating the Oklahoma Sooners in the College World Series in two games.

The Rebels are sitting on top of the college baseball world thanks to a lights-out postseason from junior starting pitcher Dylan DeLucia, who was named the CWS MVP after posting a perfect 3-0 record, 1.59 ERA, and 38 strikeouts while issuing just three walks during the tournament.

Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco earned his second Coach of the Year Award in three years after leading the Rebels to a national title, despite whisperings of his job being in jeopardy prior to the postseason.

Ole Miss will help celebrate the 2022 baseball national championship Saturday afternoon by honoring the team during the football game versus the Alabama Crimson Tide.

