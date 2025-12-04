Prized Ole Miss Target Commits to Auburn Over Rebels, Penn State and Virginia Tech

Taylor (Penn.) Riverside three-star defensive lineman Tavian Branch has committed to the Auburn Tigers and signed the necessary paperwork during the Early Signing Period.

Branch, a Top-50 defensive lineman in America, revealed a pledge to James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions in September after flipping his pledge from Rutgers, but with a coaching change within the program, he pressed the reset button.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder was re-evaluating his options with multiple schools in pursuit of his services - ultiamtely signing with Auburn over Ole Miss, Penn State and Virginia Tech.

“At this time, I am still committed to Penn State. However, due to the recent changes and uncertainty, I have decided to re-open my recruitment," Branch wrote via X amid a Penn State coaching change.

“I am in disbelief,” Branch told The Citizen's Voice. “I understand that this is part of the business. I am going to talk to my family about some things. I need some time to think about this.”

BREAKING: Class of 2026 DL Tavian Branch has Committed to Auburn, he tells me for @rivals⁰⁰The 6’5 300 DL was previously committed to Penn State⁰

“Gods plan War Eagle 🦅”https://t.co/xfGstpFjWt pic.twitter.com/0nMhgtxGB3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 3, 2025

Now, he's heading to the Southeastern Conference after signing the paperwork with the Auburn Tigers where Ole Miss misses out on the coveted despite an official visit this fall.

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels handled business in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle - headlined by hanging on to the No. 1 commit in the class after signing on Wednesday.

Landon Barnes: No. 2 EDGE in Texas

Duncanville (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes has officially signed the necessary paperwork to become an Ole Miss Rebel.

Barnes, the No. 1 rated EDGE in Texas, is a consensus Top-25 defensive prospect in the Lone Star State with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services across his high school career.

Courtesy of Landon Barnes' Instagram.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, across the last few months.

But it's the Ole Miss staff that ultimately won out for his services over a myriad of high-profile programs involved in his process.

“I felt the love from the staff. They showed great love and a lot of energy toward me. The people [at Ole Miss] really got to know me well and it showed me a lot as a recruit," Barnes told Rivals.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Makes Final Decision on Lane Kiffin Coaching CFP As LSU Tigers Pick Up Steam

Potential Lane Kiffin Replacements Revealed As Future With Ole Miss 'In Doubt'

Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee

Join the Community: