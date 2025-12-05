Ole Miss' Attempt to Flip No. 3 DL in America From Lane Kiffin, LSU Comes Up Short
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds has officially signed with the LSU Tigers despite a late push from Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Geralds, the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in August over the Ole Miss Rebels and Ohio State Buckeyes, among others.
The 6-foot-1, 270-pounder remained loyal to his commitment to the LSU Tigers with the relationship with recruiting guru Frank Wilson setting the pace.
Wilson, an ex-Ole Miss staffer, recruiting Geralds' father to Oxford during his playing days where Golding and Co. ultimately miss out on the legacy.
“LSU that’s like family over there with Coach Frank,” Geralds told Rivals. “He recruited my dad to college. I was born in Baton Rouge.
"That was my dream school growing up. Then Coach Kyle being the same type of body type of me as a defensive tackle, him coaching me up would be amazing.
"He had a successful (13-year) career in the NFL. That would be great getting coached by someone that experienced and the same play-style as me.”
Now, Ole Miss sits with 18 signees in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle to this point after inking 17 players on Wednesday followed by a late addition from former LSU pledge offensive lineman Jalan Chapman on Friday.
2026 OLE MISS FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS
Landon Barnes | DE | 6-4 | 240 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Duncanville
Dorian Barney | CB | 6-0 | 170 | FR-HS | Carrollton, Ga./Carrollton
Jayden Curtis | DE | 6-3 | 260 | FR-HS | Perkinston, Miss./St. Martin
Ant Davis | LB | 6-1 | 205 | FR-HS | Stockbridge, Ga./Grayson
Emanuel Faulkner | OL | 6-6 | 290 | FR-HS | New Albany, Miss./New Albany
Ja'Michael Garrett | LB | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Central
Kervin Johnson Jr. | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Tioga, La/Tioga
Ja'Michael Jones | RB | 5-11| 200 | FR-HS | Montgomery, Ala./Pike Road
Victor Lincoln Jr. | CB | 6-0 | 165 | FR-HS | Lancaster, Texas/Duncanville
Kane Mankins | OL | 6-4 | 245 | FR-HS | Attleboro, Mass./Bishop Feehan
Iverson McCoy | CB | 6-0 | 185 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo
Nascar McCoy | S | 6-1 | 185 | FR-HS | Atlanta, Ga./Buford
Carmelow Reed | DE | 6-6 | 260 | FR-HS | Chicago, Ill./Morgan Park
Craig Tutt | S | 5-10 | 180 | FR-HS | Christiana, Tenn./Oakland
Braylen Williams | S | 5-11 | 190 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo
Rees Wise | QB | 6-0 | 210 | FR-HS | Austin, Texas/Westlake
Damarius Yates | RB | 5-10 | 190 | FR-HS | DeKalb, Miss | Kemper County
