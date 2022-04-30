Ole Miss Baseball Picks Up Friday Night Road Win Over No. 4 Arkansas

Ole Miss got the timely hit and a strong pitching performance in the series opener against the Hogs.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Dylan DeLucia put together another impressive start for Ole Miss on Friday night as the Rebels knocked off No. 4 Arkansas 4-2.

DeLucia threw seven innings, scattering eight hits and two runs, both of which came on a two-run home run in the eighth inning. Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco talked about his newfound Friday night ace following the Rebels' win.

"He's just shown up and been terrific," Bianco said. "Every start he's had, he's been tremendous. We needed that.

"One of the keys to winning on Friday night against another team's ace is, one, having a good offensive approach like we did. The other thing is that your guy has to show up. Tonight, Dylan was terrific."

The Rebels struck first on Friday with an RBI single from Kemp Alderman in the top of the fourth. Tim Elko tacked on two more for the visitors in the fifth with an RBI double followed by a two-RBI single from Kevin Graham. In all, Ole Miss had 11 hits and left seven men on base.

Following DeLucia's outing on the hill, Brandon Johnson closed the game, earning the save. Johnson threw two innings, striking out three. That total combined with DeLucia's gave the Rebel staff 12 strikeouts on the evening.

With the win, Ole Miss improves to 24-17 and 7-12 in SEC play. The Rebels and Razorbacks will continue their series at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

