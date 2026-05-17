Ole Miss Baseball Faces Interesting Draw in SEC Tournament

The Ole Miss Rebels had an opportunity to likely lock up a regional host spot this weekend with a road series win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, but the Rebels were only able to claim one game out of three, meaning that a run in the upcoming SEC Tournament will be necessary to feel safe about a host bid.

Nine-seed Ole Miss (36-20, 15-15 SEC) is set to face the 16-seed Missouri Tigers on Tuesday morning in the first game of this year's action in Hoover. Following the Rebels' game, 12-seed Vanderbilt will face 13-seed Kentucky followed by a game between 10-seed Tennessee and 15-seed South Carolina and the nightcap between 11-seed Oklahoma and 14-seed LSU.

Missouri has not been a bastion of baseball success this season, currently holding an overall record of 23-30 and an SEC mark of 6-24. The Tigers won just two SEC series this season, capturing the set against Kentucky in early April and earning a late-season series win over Vanderbilt earlier this month.

Ole Miss Will Face a Familiar Foe, If It Advances Past Missouri in Hoover

Ole Miss infielder Dom Decker (12) hits the ball during a college baseball game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss., on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Mississippi State defeated Ole Miss in the Governor’s Cup 7-3. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Things become really interesting for the Rebels if they advance out of Round 1, however. It is then that Ole Miss would take on eight-seed Mississippi State in Wednesday's early game, and the Bulldogs have been a thorn in the Rebels' side for quite some time on the diamond, including this season where Ole Miss went 0-4 against State in their weekend series and the midweek Governor's Cup matchup in Pearl, Miss.

Ole Miss' regional hosting chances are slim, after failing to capture this weekend's series against the Crimson Tide. The Rebels likely would need a deep run in the SEC Tournament to return to that conversation, and that would mean exorcising some recent demons that the team has faced when taking on Mississippi State.

Of course, for any of that to matter, Ole Miss will need to capture a win over Missouri on Tuesday morning. That may seem like an easy task against the scuffling Tigers, but the SEC Tournament is boiled down to one-game matchups that can make or break certain teams' resumes. Anything can happen in one baseball game, especially for a team that has been as up-and-down as the Rebels have in 2026.

Neither Ole Miss or Missouri have announced who will toe the rubber to start the opening game on Tuesday. You can view the entire SEC Tournament bracket below.

Ole Miss and Missouri share some statistical similarities entering this matchup. Ole Miss is 13th in the SEC in batting average (.267), and Missouri is 14th at .260. The two teams are also just a few points off in fielding percentage with Missouri holding an advantage at .976 to Ole Miss' mark of .973. Those batting average numbers have a slightly different look in conference play, however, with Ole Miss sitting at .248 within the confines of the SEC while Missouri sits at just .226.

Where the Rebels have a definite advantage is in ERA. Ole Miss' arms have put up an earned run average of 4.37 this season compared to Missouri's 5.70. If you narrow it down to conference games, the Rebels still hold the edge with a 5.37 ERA against Missouri's 6.74.

Now, those aren't numbers that jump off the page, by any means, but it does mean that (in the sample size we've seen this season) Ole Miss has a statistical edge in this matchup, but Missouri is close enough in those categories to pose a problem, if the Rebels are unable to put the phases of the game together in Hoover. A loss in Round 1 of the tournament would end Ole Miss' Cinderella run to a host bid before it even begins. A win, and you face the difficult task of Mississippi State on Wednesday.

All games of the SEC Tournament will air on SEC Network, except for the championship game on May 24 which will air on ABC. The Rebels and the Tigers get the festivities started in Hoover at 9:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday.

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