Ole Miss Lets Pitchers' Duel Slip Away Late Against Alabama

Hunter Elliott was equal parts magician and stopper Thursday night, flashing the leather on sharp grounders up the middle and escaping a tense fifth inning just as Alabama seemed ready to break through.

But ultimately, in a game where every pitch mattered, Ole Miss could not finish it off, falling 5-4 in the series opener.

Now 35-19 overall and 14-14 in SEC play, the Rebels likely need to win the next two games to remain in serious contention to host an NCAA Regional.

Starters Set the Tone

May 31, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels starting pitcher Hunter Elliott (26) pitches during the second inning against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Elliott worked six innings, struck out eight and allowed three earned runs. Although star shortstop Justin Lebron connected on a first-inning home run to left center, Elliott settled in quickly and was terrific from there, especially with his changeup. The left-hander leaned heavily on a changeup that stayed down in the zone, generating plenty of called strikes.

After Peyton Steele drew a walk and Bryce Fowler followed with a single, Elliott was suddenly in trouble with runners on first and third and nobody out in the bottom of the fifth. That brought Lebron to the plate, giving the offense its best chance to pressure Elliott since the top of the first. Lebron sent a ball right back to the pitcher, and Elliot froze the runner at third, leaving what appeared to be only the force out at second.

But as Steele tried to scramble back to third after the out at second, Owen Paino threw behind him to complete the double play. Brady Neal then stepped in with two outs, but after a seven-pitch at-bat that featured several foul balls, Elliott escaped the inning with a strikeout.

After Elliott's escape preserved the tie, Ole Miss answered immediately in the next half inning with a 442-foot missile from Tristan Bissetta that gave the Rebels a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth.

Late Inning Execution Slipped Away

Alabama opened the seventh when Brennan Holt hit a spinning ground ball that curved down the third-base line and back toward Elliott off the mound. Elliott could not get the ball out of his glove, and Holt reached on an infield single. After a Judd Utermark throwing error on a sacrafice bunt, Ole Miss turned to Walker Hooks to relieve Elliott after throwing 97 pitches.

Hooks struggled to command his breaking pitch, leaving it up in the zone leading to three straight quality at bats, resulting in two singles and an RBI fielder's choice. Suddenly the game was tied 3-3.

After a four-pitch walk, Alabama loaded the bases again. Desperate to escape the inning, Hooks kept trying to throw his breaking pitches, but he could not find the strike zone.

Ole Miss survived the game for most of the night because Elliott consistently delivered in high-leverage situations. The top of the Rebels' order accounted for two runs with solo home runs, but with the offense managing three hits from its first four in the order, every out carried extra weight.

Once Ole Miss turned to the bullpen, the staff fell behind in counts and failed to record timely outs when it matter most.

Ole Miss will look to even the series as first pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. and broacast on SECN+

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