Ole Miss Pitcher Named to 2026 Golden Spikes Awards Semifinalist List

Ole Miss Rebels pitcher Cade Townsend has made the 2026 Golden Spikes award semifinalist list award, USA Baseball Today announced yesterday.

Since Doug Nikhazy in 2021, Townsend is the first Rebel to make the list in five years, and the seventh in history to be named a semifinalist for this award.

Not only is this an anomaly on the roster, but he is also the first sophomore, following six juniors.

What is the Golden Spikes Award?

Ole Miss Rebels' Cade Townsend pitches as Ole Miss Rebels take on LSU Tigers | Jake Crandall/ Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award is the most prestigious in American amateur baseball, annually recognizing the top player in the country who combines exceptional on-field ability with exemplary sportsmanship and character. This award is the baseball equivalent of the Heisman Trophy, making this an even higher honor for Townsend.

The twenty-five semifinalists for the award are getting closer to identifying themselves as the top amateur baseball player in the nation. Twenty schools and six conferences make up the list, with four schools, three of which are SEC, having two or more players on the list.

Last year, the award went home to Arkansas’ Wehiwa Aloy after a phenomenal season in 2025.

CEO and Executive Director Paul Seiler announced, “It has been an excellent season of amateur baseball, and these athletes are extremely deserving of this honor. We anticipate an exciting race throughout the remainder of the season and look forward to naming the forty-eighth winner of the Golden Spikes Award on MLB Network next month.”

Why Townsend?

Townsend put together three consecutive strong starts from April 4 to April 18. He was the first Rebel to accomplish that since both Hunter Elliot and Dylan DeLucia achieved it in 2022. His start against Tennessee, resulting in him taking a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, only allowing four baserunners while striking out seven, earned him the distinction of being named the first Rebel named as SEC Pitcher of the Week since 2021.

In the latest 2026 Mock Round by MLB Pipeline, he has been projected as the No. 9 overall pick. In the report, MLB’s Jim Callis wrote, "Clubs believe that college pitchers will rise boards by the time the Draft arrives, and Townsend could move up more than most. He can hit 98 mph with his fastball and spin a pair of plus breaking balls as well as a plus cutter," when discussing Townsend in the report.

How to Vote

Fan voting is a key part of the award. Until June 9, voting is open for the semifinalists. Followed by the announcement on June 10 of the finalists, with voting streaming until June 28 and the announcement on June 29.

You can vote for Townsend or your favorite player at GoldenSpikesAward.com as many times a day as many days as you would like until the ninth.

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