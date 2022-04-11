Ole Miss Baseball Falls in Latest D1 Baseball Top 25 Rankings

The Ole Miss Rebels are hanging on to the Top 25 by a thread after getting swept by the Alabama Crimson Tide

The Ole Miss baseball team lost its second home SEC series this weekend and took a huge hit in the D1 Baseball Top 25 rankings.

The Rebels were swept by the unranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Swayze Field after only being able to muster 17 runs over three games.

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Justin Bench Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Kemp Alderman Calvin Harris

This was the first baseball series Ole Miss has lost to Alabama since 2016. Ole Miss is now ranked No. 25 and Alabama is ahead at No. 24.

Let's take a look at D1 Baseball's new Top 25 rankings:

1. Tennessee

2. Miami

3. Oregon State

4. Texas Tech

5. Oklahoma State

6. Arkansas

7. Texas

8. Virginia

9. Louisville

10. Notre Dame

Tennessee and Arkansas are the only SEC teams that made the Top 10 this week. The Volunteers remain the No. 1 team in college baseball after sweeping the Missouri Tigers this weekend while the Arkansas Razorbacks move down four spots after losing the series to Florida 2-1.

11. Southern Miss

12. UCLA

13. Georgia

14. Gonzaga

15. LSU

16. Dallas Baptist

17. Auburn

18. Connecticut

19. Texas State

20. Arizona

21. Virginia Tech

22. Stanford

23. Florida

24. Alabama

25. Ole Miss

Dropped out: Vanderbilt, Florida State, NC State, North Carolina, TCU

Six more SEC teams fill out the remainder of the Top 25 this week including the Rebels.

Auburn kicked Vanderbilt out of the Top 25 after the Tigers beat the Commodores at home over the weekend. Florida moved back into the Top 25 after upsetting Arkansas at home, and LSU moved up four spots after beating Mississippi State on the road.

Ole Miss will look to get back on track on Tuesday when the Rebels host Murray State in Swayze Field. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. CT and coverage will be provided by SEC Network Plus.

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Tim Elko Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Tim Elko Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Kevin Graham and Reagan Burford

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.