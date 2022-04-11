Ole Miss Baseball Falls in Latest D1 Baseball Top 25 Rankings
The Ole Miss baseball team lost its second home SEC series this weekend and took a huge hit in the D1 Baseball Top 25 rankings.
The Rebels were swept by the unranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Swayze Field after only being able to muster 17 runs over three games.
This was the first baseball series Ole Miss has lost to Alabama since 2016. Ole Miss is now ranked No. 25 and Alabama is ahead at No. 24.
Let's take a look at D1 Baseball's new Top 25 rankings:
1. Tennessee
2. Miami
3. Oregon State
4. Texas Tech
5. Oklahoma State
6. Arkansas
7. Texas
8. Virginia
9. Louisville
10. Notre Dame
Tennessee and Arkansas are the only SEC teams that made the Top 10 this week. The Volunteers remain the No. 1 team in college baseball after sweeping the Missouri Tigers this weekend while the Arkansas Razorbacks move down four spots after losing the series to Florida 2-1.
11. Southern Miss
12. UCLA
13. Georgia
14. Gonzaga
15. LSU
16. Dallas Baptist
17. Auburn
18. Connecticut
19. Texas State
20. Arizona
21. Virginia Tech
22. Stanford
23. Florida
24. Alabama
25. Ole Miss
Dropped out: Vanderbilt, Florida State, NC State, North Carolina, TCU
Six more SEC teams fill out the remainder of the Top 25 this week including the Rebels.
Auburn kicked Vanderbilt out of the Top 25 after the Tigers beat the Commodores at home over the weekend. Florida moved back into the Top 25 after upsetting Arkansas at home, and LSU moved up four spots after beating Mississippi State on the road.
Ole Miss will look to get back on track on Tuesday when the Rebels host Murray State in Swayze Field. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. CT and coverage will be provided by SEC Network Plus.
