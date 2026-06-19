Ole Miss Baseball Receives Major Roster News for Next Season

One of Ole Miss’ vocal leaders and most reliable players, Hayden Federico, announced his return to Ole Miss baseball for the 2027 season.

Federico had his fair share of memorable moments during the postseason, including a spectacular catch in center field against Auburn that saved multiple runs and helped push Ole Miss to the College World Series.

Securing Federico is a major win for Ole Miss, as head coach Mike Bianco can now turn his attention to other key positions in the transfer portal and continue building out the roster for the 2027 season.

Federico Returns After Breakout Stretch as One of Rebels’ Best Hitters

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Mississippi Rebels center fielder Hayden Federico (9) celebrates after driving in a run on a double against the Troy Trojans during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Rebels’ bats were hot during their postseason run, with much of the offense fueled by timely singles and walks, many of which came from Federico, including a 4-for-7 performance in a 7-6 win over Arizona State.

During the regular season, Federico was one of Ole Miss’ most consistent hitters, batting .302 with the third highest average on the team. The outfielder frequently reached base, providing a key boost for an Ole Miss lineup that often relied heavily on the home run for offense.

He also added four home runs on the season, along with 29 RBIs on 61 hits, giving the Rebels a steady offensive presence as he could get on base and drive in runs when needed.

Federico Poised for a Breakout Season

Jun 12, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Mississippi Rebels center fielder Hayden Federico (9) catches for an out against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the fifth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

With another year of SEC experience under his belt, it is likely that Federico will hit near the top of the order and remain one of Ole Miss’ most important players heading into the 2027 season.

Federico made a huge jump between the 2025 and 2026 seasons, with all of his numbers improving significantly as he gained experience, raising his batting average from .243 to .302. With another season under hitting coach Mike Clement, the sky is the limit for Federico in 2027.

Federico is also a steady presence in center field for Ole Miss and has shown real consistency. That stability in center field also helps the Rebels in the transfer portal, allowing them to focus on filling other spots on the roster.

The 5-foot-11 outfielder will play a key role for Ole Miss going forward, as the Rebels will look to achive their second national championship in 2027 under head coach Mike Bianco.

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