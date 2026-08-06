Pete Golding's Defensive Vision Finally Hits the Practice Field

With fall camp starting today, Pete Golding's defense will finally take the field as the Rebels begin preparations for the 2026 season.

The 2026 season will be a major test of how well the Rebels performed in the transfer portal during the offseason, as Ole Miss made several significant additions, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

The 2025 Ole Miss defense struggled at times to force turnovers and create extra possessions for the offense. With a defensive-minded head coach like Golding at the helm, the Rebels will look to improve in that area during the 2026 season.

The Rebels appear to have a strong mix of familiar faces and fresh additions as they head into fall camp on Thursday.

Golding Reloads the Defense

Aug 31, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Luke Ferrelli (41) during the fourth quarter against the UC Davis Aggies at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Pete Golding made the most of the transfer portal, as the Rebels added impact talent at all three levels of the defense during the offseason.

The Rebels added two talented linebackers in Keaton Thomas from Baylor and Luke Ferrelli from California. Thomas and Ferrelli have the potential to be difference-makers under defensive-minded head coach Pete Golding.

In the secondary, Rebels fans have made it clear that they believe in Auburn transfer Jay Crawford heading into fall camp. Crawford has a chance to be a true lockdown corner for Ole Miss, as the Rebels have struggled in the secondary over the past couple of seasons.

On the defensive line, the Rebels added several players who will provide valuable depth to an already talented defensive line group returning from the 2025 playoff squad.

Rebels Return Great Defensive Talent

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels returned a key starter from nearly every defensive position group on the 2025 College Football Playoff team that defeated Tulane and Georgia in the first two rounds.

Ole Miss returns arguably one of the top five defensive line units in the country, led by Kam Franklin and Will Echoles. Both players are high-impact contributors with the potential to earn major recognition during the 2026 season.

At defensive back, fans are excited for another season of Jaylon Braxton. Braxton recorded an interception in 2025 and enters the season with plenty of potential to become a key piece of the Rebels' secondary.

The returning linebacker group is led by the Rebels' defensive leader, Suntarine Perkins. Perkins has been a consistent playmaker for Ole Miss and is considered one of the top EDGE linebackers in the country.

The 2026 Ole Miss Rebels, on paper, should be very improved defensively compared to the 2025 Ole Miss team.

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