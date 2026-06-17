The 2026 MLB Draft is shaping up to be another strong year for Ole Miss baseball. After a run to Omaha and another successful season in the SEC, several Rebels have positioned themselves to hear their names called when the draft begins in July.

While a handful of players are viewed as potential early-round selections, Ole Miss could once again see multiple pitchers and veteran position players enter professional baseball.

Cade Townsend - RHP

Ole Miss pitcher Cade Townsend (10) celebrates a strikeout during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No other Rebel has received more buzz about their draft prospects than Cade Townsend. As a right-handed pitcher, Townsend has become one of the best college arms in the nation and a likely first-rounder. Townsend flashes a high speed fast ball sitting 94-96 and topping out at 98. He had a 3.81 ERA in 2026, striking out 81 batters over 59 innings.

What makes scouts flock to Townsend is that he throws with excellent speed, features a good array of pitches, and has the ability to whiff hitters at a high level against top opponents. Draft experts have rated him highly enough to consider him one of the best pitchers from college, even predicting him as a top-10 pick. He held hitters to just a .218 average.

Taylor Rabe - RHP

Ole Miss Rebels' Taylor Rabe (50) catches a fly ball as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Super Regional game two at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, June 6, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After overcoming Tommy John surgery in his early college days, Rabe quickly developed into one of the SEC's most interesting arms. The combination of his size, velocity, and improved command skills has helped make him a name in the first few rounds. Many prospect rankings across the country have listed him among the top 100 draftable players.

Rabe could hear his name called anywhere from the second to the fifth round, depending on how teams value his upside. With a fastball ranging from 94-97 and a high strikeout per nine rate, Rabe is going to be the steal of the draft for a team.

Other Rebels With Draft Potential

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Mississippi Rebels helmets and bats in the dugout before the game against the Troy Trojans at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Several additional Ole Miss players could hear their names called during the later rounds.

Hunter Elliott

Scouts have known about Hunter Elliott for some time now, based on his success and competitive nature. Signability and health issues might determine where he ends up drafting, but with his experience, he is certainly a legitimate draft prospect.

With his two Tommy John surgeries, Eliott has clearly gone downhill from his breakthrough year in 2022. In 2026, Elliott's fastball sat around 90-92 from the left side, and his ERA was 5.15 over 80.1 innings pitched with 102 strikeouts.

Will Furniss

Experienced first baseman Will Furniss has the hitting prowess that teams desire. Even though first basemen have a harder road to go up draft boards, his performance offensively can help him get selected in Day 2 or Day 3. He is a large lefty who batted at .315 this year with 16 home runs and 62 RBI.

Hudson Calhoun

Furthermore, pitcher Hudson Calhoun has received enough professional interest to be invited to the MLB Draft Combine, an indication of the high-level evaluation the players have undergone prior to this summer’s draft. Calhoun had an ERA of 3.24 across 52.1 innings and 33 strikeouts.

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