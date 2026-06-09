Ole Miss College Baseball World Series Breakdown: Schedule, How to Watch, Matchup Breakdown

The Rebels will face the North Carolina Tar Heels in their first game in Omaha since 2022, when Ole Miss won the national championship.

North Carolina advanced out of its Super Regional against the USC Trojans, a series that went to a decisive third game. The Tar Heels came out on top in Game 3 thanks to a dramatic walk-off hit.

The Rebels are 5-0 in the postseason and have already been to Nebraska. Ole Miss earned its trip to Omaha by sweeping the Lincoln Regional 3-0, then going on the road to defeat Auburn 2-0 in the Super Regional. Ole Miss is looking to continue their success in hopes of a national championship.

College World Series Schedule & How to Watch

Ole Miss Rebels' Tristan Bissetta (32) celebrates his home run as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Super Regional game two at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Ole Miss Rebels defeated Auburn Tigers 5-3 clinching the series. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ole Miss will begin play in Omaha on Friday, June 12 at 6 p.m. on ESPN, opening against North Carolina at Charles Schwab Field.

A win would send Ole Miss into Sunday’s matchup on June 14 at 6 p.m. on ESPN, where it would face either West Virginia (45–15) or Troy (38–30).

If the Rebels were to lose to North Carolina, they would play at 1 p.m. on Sunday against the loser of the West Virginia vs Troy matchup in an elimination game.

Who: Ole Miss Rebels vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

What: College World Series – Opening Game

When: Friday, June 12 at 6 p.m.

Where: Charles Schwab Field – Omaha, NE

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Opponent Breakdown

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes makes a visit to the mound in the seventh inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels are a very tough out. UNC finished the regular season 45–11 and only dropped one series all year, which came against the Virginia Cavaliers.

Caden Glauber is an elite arm for UNC, striking out 11 batters in Game 3 of the North Carolina Super Regional. The freshman set a season high in strikeouts during the outing and was named Co-Freshman Pitcher of the Year by Perfect Game USA.

North Carolina is led by Erik Paulsen, the Tar Heels’ first baseman. In 2026, Paulsen hit .296 during the regular season, finishing with 11 home runs and 54 RBIs for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina is a dangerous team to face, as the Tar Heels are strong through hitters 1-9 in the batting order. The Rebels will likely choose between Hunter Elliott and Taylor Rabe as their starting pitcher.

Rabe has been the better pitcher statistically over the last six or so games, but Hunter Elliott has been the Rebels day one starter for practically the entire season. Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco has a huge decision to make on who will get the Game 1 start.

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