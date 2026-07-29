Ole Miss’ Most Memorable SEC Openers of the Last 10 Years

The Ole Miss Rebels are heading into one of the most anticipated SEC openers against the LSU Tigers with plenty of passion to back it up.

Pete Golding spoke at SEC Media Days, saying there are no hard feelings between him and the current LSU head coach, Lane Kiffin. It is a game that fans across Mississippi are looking forward to.

The Rebels should have a good grasp of their abilities as they will face both Louisville and Charlotte before taking on the Tigers. In the past 10 years, five SEC openers were against Alabama, all of which ended in losses; the closest was in 2016, when they lost by 5 points.

Of the remaining five openers, Ole Miss won three total, two against Kentucky and one against Arkansas. The other two losses were handed to them by Florida and Kentucky, which leads us to the most memorable SEC opener in the past ten years.

The Wild Flip Against the Kentucky Wildcats in 2024

Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons dropped back to pass as the Kentucky Wildcats faced off against the Ole Miss Rebels | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Rebels and the Wildcats played a tight game, ending in a disappointing loss for Ole Miss on what was supposed to be their great season. The Rebels were winning at the end of the first quarter, 7-3, leaving little wiggle room; the Wildcats took hold of the second quarter, leaving Ole Miss scoreless and the score at 10-7.

The response came in the third quarter. The Rebels took Kentucky’s combined 10 of the first half and put it back into the game, while the Cats got a field goal. The score at the end of the third quarter was 17-13.

But what happened next was the Rebels letting go; the Wildcats scored off of a fumble recovery for a touchdown, and after the extra point, the Rebels were down 20-17 with 2:25 left in the fourth quarter.

In an attempt to remain in the game, the Rebels took possession at 1:37 and, after eight plays, gave the ball to Caden Davis for a 48-yard field goal attempt. With 48 seconds remaining on the clock, the ball missed the posts, handing the Rebels their first loss of the season, and the disappointment was known through the groan of Ole Miss fans in Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

The Rebels rebounded in the following SEC opener against Kentucky in 2025, winning 30-23.

Ole Miss is heading into this year’s season opener against LSU with optimism and strength, hoping to prove itself fit for a championship-caliber season.

Keeping it Close Against the Reigning 2015 National Champions

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough avoids a tackle by Mississippi Rebels linebacker DeMarquis Gates during the fourth quarter of the game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2016, the Ole Miss Rebels opened up SEC play against the National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide, but it wasn’t a shutout.

The Rebels started the game strong with a 23-yard touchdown pass by Akeem Judd to put them up 7-0 early in the game. The Tide responded with a field goal, leaving the score 7-3 heading into the second quarter.

Chad Kelly completed a pass to Evan Engram for another touchdown, extending Ole Miss’ lead. Then the big moment: Marquis Haynes took down Jalen Hurts at the Alabama 44 for -9 yards. The sack led to a fumble recovery by John Youngblood, who ran the ball 44 yards for another Rebel touchdown. With a field goal, the Rebels were leading 24-3

Alabama had enough and immediately responded to the Rebels' 24 points with two back-to-back touchdowns, cutting the deficit to seven points heading into the second half, 17-24.

The third quarter won the game for the Tide, putting up 17 points while allowing only 3 from the Rebels. This was the only quarter Alabama had more points put up.

In an attempt to catch up to the Tide, after the 34-27 quarter, the Rebels needed momentum for the fourth quarter. But Alabama showed up once again, two touchdowns within two minutes, taking the score to 48-30 with Ole Miss’ field goal added into the mix.

The Rebels repeated the Tide’s momentum, scoring two touchdowns in less than a minute. But it was simply too late. The final score had a five-point gap, ending 48-43.

The Rebels came up short but toppled the Tide in passing yards, nearly broke even in total yards and yards per play, but ultimately fell short in rushing yards and time to play.

Even though it was a loss, the Rebels proved they could compete with top teams.

Two Ranked Teams with High Expectations for the 2022 Season

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart drops back to pass against the Duke Blue Devils in the second quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 2022 opener against the No. 7-ranked Kentucky was a win the Rebels held on tight to. Jaxon Dart’s first season for the Rebels in a tough opener was crucial to his image as the No.14-ranked Rebels looked to him to lead.

The game started off with two touchdowns by the Rebels to lead the Wildcats 14-0. But the Wildcats made a statement, as Chris Rodriguez missed a 10-yard touchdown, putting the Cats on the board to start the second quarter 14-6.

The Rebels pushed momentum into the second quarter as Will Levis stepped back to pass, Tavius Robinson went to pressure, and walked away with a safety. The Rebels led 16-6, shifting the momentum as they headed into the halfway mark.

Jonathan Crus completed a 53-yard field goal attempt, pushing three more points onto the board. In response, Will Levis completed a pass for a touchdown, increasing the score to 12-19 heading into halftime.

After regrouping, the Wildcats came into the game with vengeance. After a scoreless first half of the quarter, Levis completed a pass to Jordan Dingle, with a gain of 17 yards. The Wildcats' kicker, M. Ruffolo, made the extra point, leaving the score tied at 19.

To finish the third quarter, Cruz made another field goal, this time at 26 yards, which concluded the scoring for the matchup, leaving the Rebels ahead at 22-19.

With a scoreless fourth quarter, the Rebels walked away with a win against a ranked SEC opponent to head into the season, finishing 4-4 in the conference, handing the Cats one of their five losses.

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