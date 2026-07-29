Ole Miss Football Freshman Most Likely to Surprise Everyone This Season

The long days of summer are nearly over as fall camp is right around the corner. Fans are eager to see head coach Pete Golding navigate this year's team fresh off a tremendous 2025 season.

The Ole Miss Rebels are loaded with talent. Golding sought out defensive players who fit his scheme through the transfer portal. It's an experienced group, led up front by Will Echoles and Suntarine Perkins.

In today's era of college football, it can be challenging for true freshmen to see the field. Players that have four to five years of experience take precedence. However, there is one exciting player who could shine this season.

Landon Barnes Could be an Impactful Defensive End

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What isn't a surprise about Landon Barnes is the talent. The four-star defensive end was a top-16 edge for the class of 2026. He's a high-motor player who thrives against the run.

He recorded nine sacks and 21 tackles for loss during his senior year. If he can become a key contributor against the run, he'll earn more playing time this season. What could surprise fans is how quickly he can ascend the depth chart.

Barnes doesn't have to be the focal point of this defensive line, but Golding likes to rotate guys in, and that's where Barnes can earn a meaningful role with the team. The defense struggled against the run, so they'll be looking for anyone to help out in that department.

Barnes Will Have Great Mentors

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barnes will benefit from having veteran players to seek out as mentors. All of the top defensive linemen are either juniors or seniors, so they have plenty of game experience.

Whether it's Echoles, Perkins, Kam Franklin, or Jonathan Maldonado, they all can help Barnes grow into a collegiate football player.

It also appears that the coaches are on board with Barnes. Defensive coordinator Bryan Brown raved about Barnes' potential.

"Landon Barnes is going to be a household name," Brown said in the spring. "You can write that down. He's a heck of a football player, and he's going to play for us this year for sure."

There are a few other freshmen that Ole Miss fans should monitor. Wide receiver Jase Matthews impressed coaches and could see some playing time with a need for a playmaker at the wide receiver position. Cornerback Dorian Barney is another player to look out for as he joins a retooled secondary.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.