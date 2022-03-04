Hayden Dunhurst Returns to Ole Miss Lineup on Friday vs. UCF

The Rebel catcher has been dealing with a hamstring injury but will return to the diamond for game one in Orlando.

No. 2 Ole Miss released its starting lineup for game one against UCF on Friday, and catcher Hayden Dunhurst is making his return after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this season.

Dunhurst was replaced during his absence by Calvin Harris who currently leads the Rebels with a .611 average and a 1.418 OPS. Prior to his injury, Dunhurst was hitting .250 with just four at bats before he pulled his hamstring rounding third against Charleston Southern.

Bianco discussed Calvin Harris' performance thus far earlier this season when the Rebels topped VCU at home.

"Everybody talks about the plate, but we're more concerned with the defense," Bianco said, "and he's been brilliant. It's not a surprise. He's been able to get some good swings off."

Hayden Dunhurst

Derek Diamond will toe the rubber for Ole Miss to start game one. Other notable pieces of the lineup include Reagan Burford at third base while Justin Bench is in center. TJ McCants gets the start in right, and Hayden Leatherwood will DH.

Tim Elko and Kevin Graham, both of whom hit grand slams against ULM on Wednesday, are in the three and four holes on Friday night.

Ole Miss has started its season at 8-0, its best season start since also winning the first eight of the 2018 season. The Rebels also sit as high as No. 2 in the country in national polls.

First pitch between Ole Miss and Central Florida on Friday is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.

Derek Diamond

