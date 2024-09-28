'Ole Miss is a Special Place': New Pitching Coach Joel Mangrum Praises Rebels' Culture
When Joel Mangrum was hired as the new pitching coach for Ole Miss, it ushered in a new era at Swayze Field.
Head coach Mike Bianco had handled the pitching coach duties for over 20 years, but after two disappointing seasons on the bump, the second-winningest coach in SEC history knew he had to make a change.
Mangrum had been with the Cleveland Guardians in their minor league system, an organization known for producing high-level pitching prospects. The organization also drafted two former Rebels Doug Nikhazy and Dylan DeLucia who left their mark as two of the best to do it in an Ole Miss uniform.
"I'm from the state of Mississippi, my dad still lives in Jackson, and then getting to know Mike Bianco was something I wanted to be a part of," Mangrum said in his media availability on Wednesday. "From the outside in, Ole Miss is a special place, but it's a lot more special to be a part of once you're on the inside."
Mangrum has been around excellent pitching prospects, but there is so much to baseball that isn't just about performance on the field.
"One thing you will find out about me is I am more into the relationships, just the people you are around everyday," Mangrum said.
It is clear that Mangrum wants to to build trust with everyone around the program. The Rebels aren't used to having a designated pitching coach, so building that trust with the arms in the rotation is a huge first step toward getting the most out of his players.
The Rebels with continue with their fall season and soon get into scrimmages and intrasquads, beginning this weekend. Ole Miss will also open the season in Arlington, Texas, in round robin with some pretty competitive squads: Clemson, Arizona and the SEC newcomer Texas Longhorns.