Ole Miss Football Loses Former Top-100 EDGE To Transfer Portal Amid Roster Rebuild

Ole Miss Rebels edge rusher Corey Amos will depart Oxford after spending one season with the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Wednesday.

Amos signed with the Rebels as a Top-100 EDGE in the 2025 Recruiting Class after bypassing offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder did not register any statistics across his lone season in the Magnolia State as he now searches for a new home with four seasons of eligibility.

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have seen double-digit departures via the Transfer Portal, but have reinforcements heading to Oxford via the free agent market after signing multiple critical components.

Ole Miss is scorching hot in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program landing a commitment from Nevada standout edge rusher Jonathan Maldonado.

Maldonado entered the free agent market with a myriad of programs in pursuit, but it's Golding that sealed the deal 48 hours after the Transfer Portal market opened for the productive defender.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder is coming off of a 2025 season where he totaled 38 tackles, nine tackles for loss to go along with five sacks for his Wolfpack crew.

Maldonado's Pro Football Focus grades stick out after finishing with an 85.8 pass rush grade in 2025 and an overall defensive grade of 79.5. Both of those numbers put him among the top-five on the Ole Miss roster across the 2025 season.

The Portal Additions [14]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Now, with Amos out, the coaching staff in Oxford will continue searching for newcomers via the Transfer Portal as roster reconstruction continues this offseason.

