Joel Klatt Predicts Lane Kiffin's Next Move Amid Ole Miss, LSU, Florida Pursuit
The race for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is heating up with the Rebels shot-caller remaining non-committal to a future in Oxford.
No. 7 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is within arms reach of clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff, but it's the future of Kiffin that remains the hottest topic across the sport.
In what has emerged as a three-team race for Kiffin between Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida, there is a belief that the current Rebels decision-maker could already have one foot out the door in Oxford.
“In the modern era of college football, the fit is more important than the logo on your hat because you can win if you’ve got the support, which they do at Ole Miss. This is not a money thing,” Fox Sports' Joel Klatt said.
“Is the grass really that greener? I don’t know. And listen, I’m not going to sit here and say like he can’t do it or this or that. I’m trying to stop as close as I can to that.
“But, I am concerned for what that would mean for college football, because this would be like a car accident of epic proportions. If he were to leave and then not coach the CFP, he is destroying the Ole Miss football team. Those kids committed to him as much as they committed to Ole Miss.
"Then, they committed to each other to achieve something great. … Your credibility as a coach is everything, and your credibility is tied to your character. And, the biggest threat to your credibility in life—all of us—is ourselves.”
Klatt recently revealed a prediction for Kiffin to ultimately end up in Baton Rouge with the LSU Tigers.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
Now, with "Decision Day" inching closer, where will Kiffin land as the Rebels, Tigers, and Gators intensify their pursuit?
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.