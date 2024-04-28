Mike Bianco Searching For 'Consistency' From 'Jekyll and Hyde' Ole Miss Baseball
OXFORD - The Ole Miss Rebels dropped another SEC series over the weekend, falling 10-3 in the rubber match against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday to seal their fate.
After Saturday's loss, head coach Mike Bianco was made available to the media where he discussed one of the biggest problems with his team this season: consistency. The Rebels were run-ruled in Thursday's loss, but they bounced back with a close win on Friday before laying another egg on Saturday.
Ole Miss is 7-14 in conference play at this point, and while that same conference record was held by the 2022 team that won a national championship, that's not a guarantee that the Rebels can turn this season around.
"One of the things we always said about [the 2022] team was that they showed up every day," Bianco said. "They were very consistent in the way they approached practice, the game, everything. And this team is too inconsistent.
"We're too much Jekyll and Hyde; we're too much on the roller coaster. The good news is that we have it in us to play well. We just need to play well more often, and we haven't done that."
This has been a pattern for the Rebels for quite some time. Ole Miss dropped its series opener against Mississippi State in an embarrassing fashion before winning the final two games of the series. Against Georgia, the Rebels had lackluster performances in the first two showings before salvaging a game in the finale.
If Ole Miss hopes to right the ship this season, this pattern will need to be thrown out the window. The Rebels travel to Pearl, Miss., for a midweek nonconference game against Mississippi State on Wednesday before traveling to face the Auburn Tigers next weekend.