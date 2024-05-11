The Grove Report

Ole Miss Rebels Earn Another Top 3 Spot in New Post-Spring SEC Power Rankings

Another set of post-spring power rankings for the SEC have been revealed, and the Ole Miss Rebels are highly favored yet again.

Ben King

Dec 30, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin celebrates after a
Dec 30, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin celebrates after a / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
OXFORD, Miss. – Spring practices have wrapped up, and the traffic in the NCAA Transfer Portal is slowing down, which means we have reached the slow, final stretch of the college football offseason. With summer upon us, multiple sets of post-spring power rankings have been released by media outlets and the Ole Miss Rebels are highly favored in just about all of them.

That trend continued in the post-spring power rankings recently released by CBS Sports, as the Rebels were tabbed as the No. 3 team in the Southeastern Conference entering the dog days of the offseason.

“The Rebels have certainly flirted with SEC glory throughout Lane Kiffin's tenure, though Alabama has consistently served as a major barrier,” CBS writes. “Ole Miss can finally step out from behind Alabama's shadow now that divisions are a thing of the past and the Crimson Tide are nowhere to be seen on the 2024 schedule.

“In fact, Ole Miss' 2024 slate is so favorable that Kiffin absolutely loaded up on veteran transfer talent with his eyes on a deep run to the expanded College Football Playoff. Those newcomers, who could almost comprise an entirely fresh team on their own, need to jell in an actual game setting, but there's plenty there to work with here.”

Ole Miss having a favorable schedule may be a bit of an understatement. There is a really good chance that the Rebels are 6-0 entering their Week 7 road test versus LSU, but that is their first real test of the 2024 season. Ole Miss could wind up being 9-0 entering its Week 10 home game versus Georgia.

As CBS mentioned, the lack of divisions in the SEC gets Alabama out of the Rebels’ annual schedule and makes Ole Miss’ path to the expanded playoffs much more viable in this new era of college football.

The entire post-spring power rankings for the SEC can be found below.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Texas Longhorns

3. Ole Miss Rebels

4. Alabama Crimson Tide

5. Missouri Tigers

6. Tennessee Volunteers

7. LSU Tigers

8. Oklahoma Sooners

9. Kentucky Wildcats

10. Texas A&M Aggies

11. Florida Gators

12. Auburn Tigers

13. South Carolina Gamecocks

14. Arkansas Razorbacks

15. Mississippi State Bulldogs

16. Vanderbilt Commodores

