Ole Miss Baseball Commit Kaden Irving Selected For U.S. Army All-American Bowl Game

OXFORD, Miss., -- The Ole Miss Rebels are no strangers to dual-sport athletes with quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, running back Jerrion Ealy, and defensive lineman Tywone Malone finding roles on both the gridiron and baseball diamond in recent years.

Joining the Rebels' dual-sport athlete list is 2023 Ole Miss baseball commit Kaden Irving. The 6-2, 215-pound third baseman/right-handed pitcher owns a 9.5 out of 10 Perfect Game Grade, and his highest recorded exit velo (velocity) is a scorching 102 mph.

Irving has been committed to Ole Miss baseball and its coach, Mike Bianco, since his freshman year of high school, and while programs around the country are rightfully enamored with his baseball talents, Irving's skills at quarterback should not be forgotten.

The slugger out of Gautier, Miss., announced that he has been selected to play in the 2023 U.S. Army All-American Bowl Game on Tuesday via Twitter.

"Very blessed to be selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Game! Couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunity. This one is for Gator Nation!"

In three seasons with the Gautier Gators, Irving has thrown for a whopping 7,484 yards and 66 touchdowns. His football talents are beginning to get recognition and it will be interesting to see if Irving receives playing time next fall under Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.

