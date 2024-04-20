Ole Miss Rebels Drop Game Two vs. UGA on Saturday, Lose Series to Bulldogs
After getting run-ruled on Friday night to start their weekend series versus the No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs, the Ole Miss Rebels opened their doubleheader on Saturday afternoon with a tough 7-2 loss in Athens. The loss to Georgia means Ole Miss has now lost its fourth SEC series of the season.
Sophomore LHP Liam Doyle started on the mound for the Rebels and put together another impressive performance in his eleventh appearance of the season. Doyle finished his Saturday with three hits, two runs, one walk, and eight strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work.
It was a scoreless matchup until the bottom of the fifth inning when UGA first baseman Charlie Condon smacked a ball into left field to give the Dawgs a 2-0 lead over Ole Miss. The Rebels tied things up half an inning later in the top of the sixth thanks to an RBI double from junior outfielder Treyson Hughes. This game quickly fell apart for Ole Miss in the bottom of the seventh, however.
Condon hit his second homer of the game and UGA piled on two more big flys to give itself a five-run cushion.
Doyle was relieved by a combination of three Ole Miss relievers: Josh Mallitz (1.1 IP), Mitch Murrell (0.0 IP), and Austin Simmons (1.2 IP). In total, the Rebels’ bullpen allowed five runs and three walks.
The Rebels will look to avoid a sweep by Georgia in game two of their doubleheader versus the Dawgs on Saturday evening. First pitch is set for 4:45 p.m. CT and the game can be found on ESPN+.