Ole Miss Rebels Forward Moussa Cisse Enters Transfer Portal
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels have made some positive progress in the transfer portal this cycle, but with that comes inevitable roster turnover.
Rebels forward Moussa Cisse has entered the transfer portal, On3 reported on Saturday. Cisse was previously with the Memphis Tigers and Oklahoma State Cowboys before coming to Oxford prior to last season.
READ MORE: Ole Miss Rebels, Chris Beard Add Transfer Guard Dre Davis From Seton Hall Pirates
In his time with the Rebels, Cisse appeared in 26 games, 17 of which were starts. He averaged 4.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in 2023-24, and he led the Rebels in offensive rebounds with 56. He also finished the regular season sixth in the Southeastern Conference in blocks.
Cisse's entrance into the portal comes on the heels of three additions that Beard and company have made in the transfer game over the last week. The most recent addition came in the form of Seton Hall Pirates guard Dre Davis on Thursday, but they have also added two forwards in the form of Malik Dia (Belmont) and Mikeal Jones-Brown (UNC Greensboro).