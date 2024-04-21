Ole Miss Wins Nail-Biter vs. No. 23 UGA on Saturday Night to Avoid Sweep
After dropping two straight games to the No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs, the Ole Miss Rebels managed to avoid getting swept on Saturday night thanks to a 3-2 win on the road in Athens. The Rebels lost the series to the Bulldogs in the first matchup of their doubleheader earlier on Saturday. Per Chase Parham, this gives Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco his 1,000th career win and 900th victory with the Rebels, earning him a $125K bonus in the process.
Junior LHP Gunnar Dennis started on the mound for Ole Miss in game three and allowed four hits, one run, and two walks while striking out four batters in 4.1 innings of work. Dennis did good work, but his reliever also pulled his own in his first mound appearance since March 2. Sophomore RHP JT Quinn has been dealing with an injury for most of the season, but he was healthy enough to enter the game as a reliever on Saturday night.
Quinn threw for 1.2 innings and notched two strikeouts while allowing two walks, zero runs, and zero hits in his return. Dennis was relieved by a combination of three Rebel relievers: Quinn (1.2 IP), Austin Simmons (1.0 IP), and Brayden Jones (2.0 IP). Simmons made his second appearance of the weekend after taking the mound as a reliever in the first game on Saturday afternoon.
In total, the Ole Miss bullpen allowed 1 run and four walks to seal the game for the Rebels.
At the plate, Ethan Lege, Andrew Fischer, and Will Furniss all managed to get runners home for the Rebels. Lege got Ole Miss on the board in the top of the sixth with a solo home run and finished his day with a .345 batting average. Furniss broke the tie in the same frame with an RBI single into center field, while Fischer added a small cushion to Ole Miss’ lead with a sac fly in the top of the seventh.
The Rebels will now head back to Oxford to host North Alabama on Tuesday for some midweek baseball. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. and the game can be streamed on ESPN+.