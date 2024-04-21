'We Tip Our Caps To You, 5!' Ole Miss Rebels Celebrate Mike Bianco's 1,000th Win
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels baseball team picked up its 21st win of the 2024 season on Saturday night over the No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs, but it was an even bigger night for coach Mike Bianco, as he earned his 1,000th career victory and his 900th win with the Rebels. Bianco’s achievement makes him the third-winningest coach in SEC baseball history, behind only Mississippi State’s Ron Polk and Vanderbilt’s Tim Corbin.
Per Ole Miss athletics, Bianco is now one of only 21 active D1 baseball coaches with 1,000 career wins.
The Rebels celebrated the moment by releasing a video highlighting Bianco’s greatest wins/moments in his 24 years of coaching at Ole Miss. The video ends with a heartfelt message to Bianco which can be seen below, and the link to the flick can be found here.
“1,000 wins… and counting.” Ole Miss baseball said. “We tip our caps to you, 5.”
Bianco spoke with his team in the postgame huddle about his achievement, and of course, made it all about them.
“I’m proud of you tonight,” Bianco said after Saturday night’s win. “In all seriousness, because it’s not about me. I’ll say it several times. We’ve had great players, like you guys, for 24 years. I don’t pitch it. I don’t hit it. I don’t catch it. It’s you guys that win the games. And so a lot will be said and all of that. And I appreciate it. It’s nice, but I do it because I love you. I love Ole Miss, I love competing, and I love baseball. And I hope that you do, too.”
En route to 1,000 wins, Bianco has made 18 postseason appearances as a coach, which includes eight Super Regional berths and two trips to Omaha for the College World Series. Next to 1,000 victories, Bianco's greatest achievement is coaching the Rebels to their first-ever national championship title in the 2022 CWS.
Bianco will look to add another W to his collection on Tuesday morning when Ole Miss hosts North Alabama for some midweek baseball at Swayze Field. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. CT and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.