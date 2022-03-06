LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss, UCF Go For Series Win in Orlando

The Rebels and Knights are playing a rubber match on Sunday.

ORLANDO, Fla. -- After a pair of one-run decisions on Friday and Saturday, Ole Miss and UCF will go for the deciding game of the series on Sunday.

Drew McDaniel will toe the rubber for Ole Miss to start, and Rebel outfielder Kevin Graham is unavailable today after jamming his wrist on a play at first base on Saturday.

First Inning

- Hunter Patteson gets the start on the hill for UCF and strikes out Peyton Chatagnier to start things off. He then issues his first walk of the season to Justin Bench followed by Jacob Gonzalez reaching on an E3.

- Tim Elko singles to load the bases.

- TJ McCants strikes out, and Ben Van Cleve pops out to end the frame.

MID 1: Ole Miss 0, UCF 0

- McDaniel strikes out three with a double and walk mixed in for good measure.

END 1: Ole Miss 0, UCF 0

Second Inning

- Kemp Alderman with a leadoff double after the UCF right fielder took an awkward angle on the ball. Hayden Dunhurst follows it with a double of his own, and Ole Miss strikes first. Ole Miss 1, UCF 0

- Reagan Burford walks. Runners on the corners after a wild pitch earlier in the at bat.

- Chatagnier grounds out, but Dunhurst scores on the play. Ole Miss 2, UCF 0

- Reagan Burford and Justin Bench exchange being caught in a rundown, but Bench is tagged out for out No. 2. Gonzalez follows with a strikeout to end the frame.

MID 2: Ole Miss 2, UCF 0

- McDaniel hits the leadoff man for UCF, but the umpires rule that the batter leaned into the pitch, calling him out.

- Kemp Alderman drops a routine fly to left field. Runner reaches second. Single puts runners at the corners.

- McDaniel bounces back with a strikeout, but a wild pitch on the next at bat brings a runner home from third. Ole Miss 2, UCF 1

- Groundout to third ends the frame.

END 2: Ole Miss 2, UCF 1

Third Inning

- Elko strikes out, McCants flies out, and Van Cleve singles with two outs.

