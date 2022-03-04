Weekend Preview: No. 2 Ole Miss Baseball Travels to UCF

The Rebels have started the 2022 season strongly, but their first road test starts on Friday.

No. 2 Ole Miss is looking to keep its early-season momentum going this weekend when it travels to Orlando to face UCF.

The Rebels and Golden Knights played last season in Oxford, a series that UCF won when Ole Miss was ranked No. 1 in the nation in the early portions of the campaign. Ole Miss has made one trip to Orlando in its baseball history, dropping two contests to UCF in 2015.

Ole Miss has started the season at 8-0, good for its best start to a season since also winning the first eight in 2018. UCF sits at 7-1 on the year after sweeping Siena and winning two of three over Georgia Southern. The Golden Knights have also picked up midweek wins over North Florida and Stetson.

Here's what to expect when the Rebels and Golden Knights square off this weekend.

Team Information

Team: Central Florida (UCF) Golden Knights

Location: Orlando, Fla.

Conference: American Athletic

Head Coach: Greg Lovelady

Series Preview

Matchup: No. 2 Ole Miss Rebels vs. UCF Golden Knights

Records: Ole Miss (8-0) vs. UCF (7-1)

Location: John Euliano Park -- Orlando, Fla.

Dates: March 4-6

Television/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Friday, 4 p.m. CT: RHP Derek Diamond (MISS) vs. RHP David Litchfield (UCF)

Diamond: 2-0, 1.80 ERA, 10 K, 3 BB

Litchfield: 2-0, 0.69 ERA, 12 K, 2 BB

Saturday, Noon CT: LHP John Gaddis (MISS) vs. RHP Connor Staine

Gaddis: 1-0, 1.29 ERA, 4 K, 2 BB

Staine: 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 10 K, 7 BB

Sunday, Noon CT: RHP Drew McDaniel (MISS) vs. LHP Hunter Patteson

McDaniel: 2-0, 2.70 ERA, 7 K, 5 BB

Patteson: 2-0, 0.00 ERA, 12 K, 0 BB

Ole Miss Announces Weekend Uniform Combination

The Rebels released their planned uniform rotation for the weekend on Thursday night, going with navy jerseys followed by red and powder to close out the weekend. The navy tops will be paired with gray pants for the first time this season.

