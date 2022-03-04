Skip to main content

Weekend Preview: No. 2 Ole Miss Baseball Travels to UCF

The Rebels have started the 2022 season strongly, but their first road test starts on Friday.

No. 2 Ole Miss is looking to keep its early-season momentum going this weekend when it travels to Orlando to face UCF.

The Rebels and Golden Knights played last season in Oxford, a series that UCF won when Ole Miss was ranked No. 1 in the nation in the early portions of the campaign. Ole Miss has made one trip to Orlando in its baseball history, dropping two contests to UCF in 2015.

Ole Miss has started the season at 8-0, good for its best start to a season since also winning the first eight in 2018. UCF sits at 7-1 on the year after sweeping Siena and winning two of three over Georgia Southern. The Golden Knights have also picked up midweek wins over North Florida and Stetson. 

Here's what to expect when the Rebels and Golden Knights square off this weekend.

AG3I0249

Photos courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

AG3I1670
AG3I1941

Team Information

Team: Central Florida (UCF) Golden Knights

Location: Orlando, Fla.

Conference: American Athletic

Head Coach: Greg Lovelady

Series Preview

Matchup: No. 2 Ole Miss Rebels vs. UCF Golden Knights

Records: Ole Miss (8-0) vs. UCF (7-1)

Location: John Euliano Park -- Orlando, Fla.

Dates: March 4-6

Television/Streaming: ESPN+

Read More

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Friday, 4 p.m. CT: RHP Derek Diamond (MISS) vs. RHP David Litchfield (UCF)

Diamond: 2-0, 1.80 ERA, 10 K, 3 BB

Litchfield: 2-0, 0.69 ERA, 12 K, 2 BB

Saturday, Noon CT: LHP John Gaddis (MISS) vs. RHP Connor Staine

Gaddis: 1-0, 1.29 ERA, 4 K, 2 BB

Staine: 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 10 K, 7 BB

Sunday, Noon CT: RHP Drew McDaniel (MISS) vs. LHP Hunter Patteson

McDaniel: 2-0, 2.70 ERA, 7 K, 5 BB

Patteson: 2-0, 0.00 ERA, 12 K, 0 BB

Ole Miss Announces Weekend Uniform Combination

The Rebels released their planned uniform rotation for the weekend on Thursday night, going with navy jerseys followed by red and powder to close out the weekend. The navy tops will be paired with gray pants for the first time this season.

AG9I1783

Photos courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

00174_021922_CSU_BSB_02730
00051_021922_CSU_BSB_00456

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

AG3I0360
Baseball

Weekend Preview: No. 2 Ole Miss Baseball Travels to UCF

By John Macon Gillespie43 seconds ago
USATSI_16923866
Football

WATCH: Ole Miss WR Braylon Sanders Lights Up NFL Combine

By John Macon Gillespie27 minutes ago
Chris Vizzina
Recruiting

QB Vizzina Leads Alabama Contingent for Weekend Ole Miss Visitors

By The Grove Report Staff10 hours ago
USATSI_17809271
Football

Legend On The Rise?: Ole Miss Matt Corral Talks Eli And Arch Manning

By Cole Thompson12 hours ago
Tim Elko 34
Baseball

Elko, Graham Lift Ole Miss to Run-Rule Win Over ULM

By The Grove Report Staff13 hours ago
T.J. Metcalf
Recruiting

Ole Miss Legacy TJ Metcalf Returning to Oxford with Family in Tow

By The Grove Report StaffMar 2, 2022
Maurice Crum
Football

Ole Miss Athletics Announces Three New Additions to Lane Kiffin's Staff

By Ben KingMar 2, 2022
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

2023 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Offer Top Cornerback From Up North

By The Grove Report Staff8 hours ago