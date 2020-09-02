SI.com
The Grove Report
Ole Miss Within the Top 5 of College Baseball Nation's Rankings for 2021

Nate Gabler

After finishing the shortened 2020 season on a 16 game winning streak, the Ole Miss baseball team is expected to be among the tops in the nation again for the 2021 season. 

College Baseball Nation released their Way-Too-Early Preseason Top 25 for the upcoming season on Tuesday. Ole Miss checked in at No. 4 in the nation, alongside two others from the SEC within the top five. In total, there were seven schools from the Southeastern Conference listed in the Top 25, which you can see below. 

Florida checked in at No. 1 with Vanderbilt at No. 5 as the others from the SEC within the top five. 

"Number four Ole Miss finished 2020 in the top spot of College Baseball Nation's Power Rankings. The loss of Anthony Servideo and Tyler Keenan will be difficult for the Rebels, but consistent recruiting over the past several years has set Ole Miss up to compete at the top of the SEC West," read the CBN brief on the Rebels.

Yes, the Rebels lost Servideo and Keenan to the MLB from their star-studded 2020 team, but they return the entire rotation which may be the best in the conference. Both Gunnar Hoglund and Doug Nikhazy are being looked at as first-round pitchers for the 2021 draft and Derek Diamond can be expected to make a big jump from his true freshman to sophomore season in 2021. 

(More: Projecting the 2021 Ole Miss Baseball Lineup Following the MLB Draft)

The biggest question mark for the Rebels in 2021 will be how they will replace Anthony Servideo at shortstop and Keenan at third. 

Two highly ranked true freshman – TJ McCants and Jacob Gonzalez – will like compete for the starting shortstop job. McCants also has experience at third base, which is truly a wild card spot. Tim Elko, Kevin Graham, Justin Bench or Ben Van Cleve could see some time testing out that third base position.

Full Top 25:

  1. Florida 
  2. UCLA
  3. Texas Tech
  4. Ole Miss
  5. Vanderbilt
  6. Arkansas
  7. Louisville
  8. TCU
  9. Mississippi State
  10. Florida State
  11. LSU
  12. Virginia
  13. Texas 
  14. Arizona
  15. Georgia Tech
  16. Duke 
  17. Wake Forest 
  18. Arizona State
  19. Georgia
  20. ECU
  21. Long Beach Statee
  22. UCSB
  23. NC State
  24. Pepperdine
  25. UCF

True Freshman Marc Britt Moving to, and (for now) Starting at Safety

August Recruiting Wrap-up: Where Is Ole Miss at With the Class of 2021?

