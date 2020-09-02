Ole Miss Within the Top 5 of College Baseball Nation's Rankings for 2021

After finishing the shortened 2020 season on a 16 game winning streak, the Ole Miss baseball team is expected to be among the tops in the nation again for the 2021 season.

College Baseball Nation released their Way-Too-Early Preseason Top 25 for the upcoming season on Tuesday. Ole Miss checked in at No. 4 in the nation, alongside two others from the SEC within the top five. In total, there were seven schools from the Southeastern Conference listed in the Top 25, which you can see below.

Florida checked in at No. 1 with Vanderbilt at No. 5 as the others from the SEC within the top five.

"Number four Ole Miss finished 2020 in the top spot of College Baseball Nation's Power Rankings. The loss of Anthony Servideo and Tyler Keenan will be difficult for the Rebels, but consistent recruiting over the past several years has set Ole Miss up to compete at the top of the SEC West," read the CBN brief on the Rebels.

Yes, the Rebels lost Servideo and Keenan to the MLB from their star-studded 2020 team, but they return the entire rotation which may be the best in the conference. Both Gunnar Hoglund and Doug Nikhazy are being looked at as first-round pitchers for the 2021 draft and Derek Diamond can be expected to make a big jump from his true freshman to sophomore season in 2021.

(More: Projecting the 2021 Ole Miss Baseball Lineup Following the MLB Draft)

The biggest question mark for the Rebels in 2021 will be how they will replace Anthony Servideo at shortstop and Keenan at third.

Two highly ranked true freshman – TJ McCants and Jacob Gonzalez – will like compete for the starting shortstop job. McCants also has experience at third base, which is truly a wild card spot. Tim Elko, Kevin Graham, Justin Bench or Ben Van Cleve could see some time testing out that third base position.

Full Top 25:

Florida UCLA Texas Tech Ole Miss Vanderbilt Arkansas Louisville TCU Mississippi State Florida State LSU Virginia Texas Arizona Georgia Tech Duke Wake Forest Arizona State Georgia ECU Long Beach Statee UCSB NC State Pepperdine UCF

