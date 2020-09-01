SI.com
The Grove Report
August Recruiting Wrap-up: Where Is Ole Miss at With the Class of 2021?

Nate Gabler

Lane Kiffin struck big with wide receivers in August. 

To this point, with 12 commitments for Ole Miss in the class of 2021, the strengths of the class clearly come at the skill positions. 

Of the twelve Rebel commits, three are wide receivers, four are defensive backs and another one is an athlete that projects as a corner. For those keeping track, that's 67% of the committed class at skill positions. 

In the month of August, two of the three commitments came at receiver, both from Texas. The third was Demarcus Smith, a defensive end out of Alabama. 

Keep your eye out tonight (Tuesday, Sept. 1) for maybe the biggest commitment of the season for Ole Miss. Quarterback Maddox Kopp, an SI All-American candidate from Houston, Tex. will be committing. For more on that decision, and his candidates of which Ole Miss leads in theory, see here.

See below for all recent updates with the Ole Miss Class of 2021.

New Commitments from August:

  • Demarcus Smith (3-star DE, Ala.)
  • Cameron Brady (3-star WR, Tex.)
  • Drew Donley (3-star WR, Tex.) ***more below

Twelve Hard Commits For The 2021 Class:

  • Bralon Brown (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star WR, Fla.)
  • Dink Jackson (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star S, Fla.) ***more below
  • Micah Pettus (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star OT, Ala.)
  • Jibran Hawkins (3-star DE, Ga.)
  • Kendrick Breedlove (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star ATH, Tenn.)
  • Trey Washington (3-star CB, Ala.)
  • Demarco Williams (3-star CB, Ga.)
  • Demarcus Smith (3-star DE, Ala.)
  • Cameron Brady (3-star WR, Tex.)
  • Drew Donley (3-star WR, Tex.)
  • Elijah Sabbatini (3-star S, Miss.)
  • Caden Costa (5-star K, La.)

Decommitments During August:

  • None

Committing Soon: 

  • Maddox Kopp (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star QB, Tex.) – Committing Tuesday, Sept. 1 ***more below
  • Mike Gbayor (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star ILB, N.J.) – Committing Friday, Sept. 4 

Top Remaining Uncommitted Targets:

  • Tywone Malone (4-star DT, N.J.)
  • Tysheem Johnson (4-star S, Miss.)
  • Markevious Brown (4-star CB, Fla.)
  • Quenton Barnes (4-star WR, Tenn.)
  • Jaylin White (4-star RB, Ala.)
  • Deion Colzie (4-star WR, Ga.)
  • Rod Orr (3-star OT, Ala.)
  • MJ Daniels (3-star ATH, Miss.)
  • Ty Cooper (3-star DE, Miss.)
  • Jalen Williams (JUCO DT, Miss.)
  • Albert Regis (3-star DT, Tex.)
  • JJ Henry (3-star WR, Tex.)
  • Devin Lee (3-star DT, Tex.)
  • Kamron Scott (3-star OG, Tex.)

Targets That Recently Committed Elsewhere:

  • Geno VanDeMark (4-star OG, N.J.) – Michigan State
  • Tim Keenan (4-star DT, Ala.) – Alabama
  • Christian Burkhalter (3-star DE, Ala.) – Oregon
  • Kenji Christian (3-star RB, Ala.) – Virginia Tech
  • Jalen Shead (3-star TE, Miss.) – LSU

More From The Grove Report in Recruiting:

Ole Miss QB Target Maddox Kopp Committing Tuesday: Is It Ole Miss?

Class of 2022 Contact Rolling Out For Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss Commit Drew Donley: "That's My Dream School"

Ole Miss Commit Dink Jackson Modeling His Game After Jamal Adams

Class of 2022 Contact Rolling Out For Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin

Starting in September, football, baseball, softball and women's basketball can start reaching out with official recruiting materials, general and electronic correspondence to both athletes and parents of athletes entering their junior year of high school – the class of 2022.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss QB Target Maddox Kopp Committing Tuesday: Is It Ole Miss?

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss will have a big day or a big letdown on Tuesday. Maddox Kopp, The Rebels' top choice in the 2021 recruiting class at quarterback will be committing on Sept. 1. Is it Ole Miss?

Nate Gabler

Rebels in the MLB Update: 8/31

We'll keep you posted if any Rebels are on the move, but here's your weekly update on how the Pro Reb are doing through the opening portion of the season:

Nate Gabler

Week in Review: Everything You Missed out of Ole Miss This Past Week

Missed something? Don't worry, we've got you covered on the latest out of Oxford. Here's the top stories you might have missed from Ole Miss sports this past week.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Commit Drew Donley: "That's My Dream School"

Drew Donley, a 6-foot-2 track star wide receiver from Frisco, Tex., committed to Ole Miss last week. Two weeks before that, he came to campus with his father and high school quarterback for the first time.

Nate Gabler

Former Rebel Donte Moncrief Finds a New NFL Home

Donte Moncrief signed a contract on Saturday to join the New York Jets. This upcoming 2020 season will be his seventh in the league.

Nate Gabler

Nation's No. 1 Power Forward Names Ole Miss in Top-8

Ole Miss basketball is hot in the streets on the recruiting trail. They currently hold the SEC's top-rated Class for 2021, and they're right in the mix to land the best power forward in the 2022 class, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Highlights from Two Weeks of Ole Miss Football Practices

Ole Miss football is two weeks into training camp, and thus only two weeks into Lane Kiffin and Co. having a true idea of what the team he'll be fielding in one month looks like. See here for highlights from camp.

Nate Gabler

Surprise! Ole Miss Basketball has the No. 1 Recruiting Class in the SEC

Kermit Davis and Ole Miss basketball are very sneakily putting together what could be the best backcourt in the entire Southeastern Conference.

Nate Gabler

Behind Enemy Sidelines: What Information Out of Camp Can You Trust?

This week, we focused on what to trust and not trust in a strange training camp. All information is what the team wants you to think. Can you trust it?

Nate Gabler

