Lane Kiffin struck big with wide receivers in August.

To this point, with 12 commitments for Ole Miss in the class of 2021, the strengths of the class clearly come at the skill positions.

Of the twelve Rebel commits, three are wide receivers, four are defensive backs and another one is an athlete that projects as a corner. For those keeping track, that's 67% of the committed class at skill positions.

In the month of August, two of the three commitments came at receiver, both from Texas. The third was Demarcus Smith, a defensive end out of Alabama.

Keep your eye out tonight (Tuesday, Sept. 1) for maybe the biggest commitment of the season for Ole Miss. Quarterback Maddox Kopp, an SI All-American candidate from Houston, Tex. will be committing. For more on that decision, and his candidates of which Ole Miss leads in theory, see here.

See below for all recent updates with the Ole Miss Class of 2021.

New Commitments from August:

Demarcus Smith (3-star DE, Ala.)

Cameron Brady (3-star WR, Tex.)

Drew Donley (3-star WR, Tex.) ***more below

Twelve Hard Commits For The 2021 Class:

Bralon Brown (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star WR, Fla.)

Dink Jackson (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star S, Fla.) ***more below

Micah Pettus (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star OT, Ala.)

Jibran Hawkins (3-star DE, Ga.)

Kendrick Breedlove (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star ATH, Tenn.)

Trey Washington (3-star CB, Ala.)

Demarco Williams (3-star CB, Ga.)

Demarcus Smith (3-star DE, Ala.)



Cameron Brady (3-star WR, Tex.)



Drew Donley (3-star WR, Tex.)



Elijah Sabbatini (3-star S, Miss.)

Caden Costa (5-star K, La.)

Decommitments During August:

None

Committing Soon:

Maddox Kopp (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star QB, Tex.) – Committing Tuesday, Sept. 1 ***more below

Mike Gbayor (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star ILB, N.J.) – Committing Friday, Sept. 4

Top Remaining Uncommitted Targets:

Tywone Malone (4-star DT, N.J.)

Tysheem Johnson (4-star S, Miss.)

Markevious Brown (4-star CB, Fla.)

Quenton Barnes (4-star WR, Tenn.)

Jaylin White (4-star RB, Ala.)

Deion Colzie (4-star WR, Ga.)

Rod Orr (3-star OT, Ala.)

MJ Daniels (3-star ATH, Miss.)

Ty Cooper (3-star DE, Miss.)

Jalen Williams (JUCO DT, Miss.)

Albert Regis (3-star DT, Tex.)

JJ Henry (3-star WR, Tex.)

Devin Lee (3-star DT, Tex.)

Kamron Scott (3-star OG, Tex.)

Targets That Recently Committed Elsewhere:

Geno VanDeMark (4-star OG, N.J.) – Michigan State

Tim Keenan (4-star DT, Ala.) – Alabama



Christian Burkhalter (3-star DE, Ala.) – Oregon

Kenji Christian (3-star RB, Ala.) – Virginia Tech

Jalen Shead (3-star TE, Miss.) – LSU

