True Freshman Marc Britt Moving to, and (for now) Starting at Safety

Nate Gabler

A string of COVID-19 cases at Ole Miss may be forever changing the future of Marc Britt's football career. 

A true freshman that didn't come to campus until late in July, Britt was a four-star rated athlete coming out of Miami, Fla. 

In high school, he excelled at receiver while also playing some safety. But after a slue of COVID-19 cases hit the Ole Miss secondary over the past week, leaving them devastatingly shallow at the position, Lane Kiffin asked one of his youngest players to help answer the call. 

“He’s barely had any practices, and he was doing good on offense. Then we get hit so bad in a 48-hour period (by COVID-19)," said head coach Lane Kiffin of Britt. "We brought him in, talked to him and the next day he’s starting at safety. That’s where we’re at, it’s pretty crazy.”

As a receiver, Britt tallied 1,352 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019 as a junior, that after averaging 964 yards and eight touchdowns during his freshman and sophomore seasons. 

Also playing some safety in high school, he recorded four interceptions as a senior, just surveying the middle of the field as a ball-hawking free safety. 

Being asked to step into a brand new starting role with little experience as a true freshman can be daunting and intimidating, but Britt is earning high praise quickly from the veterans on the defense. 

(More on the Ole Miss DBs; Position Previews: Evaluating the Experience in the Ole Miss Secondary)

"He's just willing to learn. He's a hard worker," said senior linebacker MoMo Sanogo. "I talked to him a little bit and he said he played a little bit of safety in high school, but they just put him in and told him to (roam) the middle of the field. He's just now learning defense and he's taking it better than anyone I know."

As to who exactly in the Ole Miss secondary has come down with COVID-19, it's not exactly known. It's just known that multiple players and at least two starters are out. 

The Rebels return three veteran starters from one season ago in the secondary, as well as two sophomores that saw significant playing time as true freshmen. That said, it's a unit that struggled, ranking No. 120 nationally in passing yards against in 2019. Britt's addition could very well be a welcomed one. 

Originally a Florida commit from November of 2019, Britt also held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Miami and others. After taking an official visit with Kiffin and the new Ole Miss staff in late February, he then decommitted from Florida and flipped to the Rebels and Kiffin. 

Now, it seems like he's going to get a shot to play immediately. It just might not be at the position anyone expected. 

