Preview, How To Watch: Ole Miss Baseball Faces Southern Miss in Hattiesburg
The Ole Miss Rebels have won back-to-back SEC series on the diamond, and they will look to carry that momentum into their final non-conference game of the regular season on Tuesday when they face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg.
These two squads faced off once already this season, a game that Ole Miss won 8-3 on March 19 in Pearl, Miss. That game came when the Rebels were 2-1 in SEC play after picking up a series win over the South Carolina Gamecocks to open the conference slate. Since then, the season has been a bit of a rollercoaster for Mike Bianco's team.
Although the Rebels have now won back-to-back series in conference play, their last midweek game was a loss at home against Murray State in a game that lasted 15 innings. Can Ole Miss sustain some positive momentum on Tuesday before a massive series against the LSU Tigers this weekend?
Here's an overarching preview of the action set to take place in Hattiesburg, as well as how to watch and listen to the game.
READ MORE: Rebels Shock Aggies in Crucial Weekend Series: Three Takeaways
WHO: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
RECORDS: Ole Miss (27-24, 11-16 SEC) vs. Southern Miss (34-17, 18-9 SBC)
PITCHING MATCHUP:
Wednesday, 5 p.m. CT: RHP Grayson Saunier (UM) vs. LHP Kros Sivley (USM)
Saunier: 4-3, 5.62 ERA, 30 K, 15 BB
Sivley: 3-5, 3.96 ERA, 41 K, 8 BB
WHEN: May 14
WHERE: Pete Taylor Park -- Hattiesburg, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN+
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network