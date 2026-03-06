Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Evansville Start Time in Friday Doubleheader

OXFORD, Miss. – Due to inclement weather in the forecast for this weekend, Ole Miss and Evansville will now play a doubleheader on Friday March 6.

First pitch for game one is set for 3 p.m. and game two will begin approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of game one. Both games will be nine innings.

Tickets and parking for Friday's game will be honored for game one of the doubleheader. Tickets for the originally scheduled Saturday game will be honored for game two of the doubleheader.

If fans intend to leave between games, they will need to use Saturday's parking for game two.

Ticket holders will use their current tickets for the rescheduled game times. New tickets will not be issued.

All-in-one season tickets will not automatically update in your wallet between games. You will need to sign into your account from your mobile device on the Ole Miss Sports App or olemisstix.com to re-add game two to your mobile wallet.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

Scheduling plans for the series finale continue to be evaluated as the teams monitor the weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday. An update will be announced as soon as it is finalized.

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1: LHP Hunter Elliott (1-0, 3.68 ERA) vs. LHP Kenton Deverman (0-2, 11.12 ERA)

Game 2: RHP Cade Townsend (1-0, 0.66 ERA) vs. RHP Max Hansmann (1-0, 2.12 ERA)

Game 3: LHP Wil Libbert (1-1, 4.91 ERA) vs. LHP Kevin Reed (2-1, 5.68 ERA)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

All three games can be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call for Friday's doubleheader. Hromada will be joined by former Rebel pitcher Jamey Price for the series finale.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

The Rebels will look to carry the program's hot start into the final non-conference series ahead of SEC play next weekend.

