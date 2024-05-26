Prospect Watch: Taking a Look at the 2024 Ole Miss Baseball Commits
With 2024 in the rearview, the Ole Miss Rebels baseball program seems to be struggling to find the success of previous years. This struggle doesn't appear to be recruiting-related, however, as the Rebels seem to churn out top-10 recruiting classes on a yearly basis.
The Rebels have fallen victim to some of their top talent hearing their names called early in the MLB Draft in recent years. For example, Jackson Jobe was an underrated prospect who jumped up the MLB Draft prospect rankings after flashing on the bump. Jobe ended up going top five to the Detroit Tigers.
For now, the Rebels have another top-10 class coming in at No. 6 according to Perfect Game, so let's look at three of the names the Rebels have in their 2024 commit list.
Slade Caldwell -- OF, Jonesboro, Ark.
Slade Caldwell is an 5-foot-9, 182-pound outfielder who has plus speed and could be a plug-and-play guy in center field for the Rebels. His frame might be on the smaller side, but he has a very thick, strong lower body that helps him generate power. Caldwell is a left-handed hitter who is projected to hit for high average. A 6.50 60-yard dash really stands out as he could wreak havoc on the bases in the SEC.
Caldwell is the 19th-ranked MLB draft prospect, so the probability of getting him to Oxford might not be high, but who knows (remember Gunnar Hoglund)?
Kaiden Lopez -- OF/RHP, Orlando, Fla.
Kaiden Lopez is an elite two-way prospect from the Orlando area. He has flashed in Perfect Game events, throwing 95 on the mound and hitting 100 on his outfield velocity with elite arm strength. Lopez is also a 6.5 60-yard dash guy, another top prospect with elite speed. As they say, speed never slumps.
This guy is a generational talent and could be an instant star if he makes it to campus. Lopez isn't listed in the top 150 MLB draft prospects, so maybe the Rebels have a shot to get him to Oxford, but guys with as many top tools as Lopez usually go pretty early.
Ethan Surowiec -- 3B/RHP, Gulfport, Miss.
Ethan Surowiec is a 6-foot-2, 215-pound third base prospect out of Gulfport High School. Surowiec is a very interesting prospect as he is listed as a third baseman but has flashed on the bump, hitting 93 with the fastball. If he can develop his secondary pitches and get after it in the weight room, he could really develop into a very nice pitching prospect. Mike Bianco has shown the ability to develop high-level pitching, so the mound could be a spot where Surowiec thrives.
He has a very strong lower half paired with quick hands, which is the recipe for solid power hitters in the SEC. With third base being a revolving door for most of the 2024 season, maybe Surowiec could carve out a role in his freshman campaign.