Rebels in the MLB: Ole Miss Baseball Continues Seeing Former Players Shine
The 2025 Major League Baseball season has seen numerous former Rebels make strides and a couple have seen their dreams come true.
Four Rebels have made their MLB debuts so far in 2025, the most in program history. Drew Pomeranz has made a comeback after not pitching at the MLB level for four years.
11 different Rebels have earned promotions within their organizations after just about two and a half months of minor league ball.
Find out how each Rebel is faring during the 2025 MLB/MiLB season:
Tim Elko | Infielder | Chicago White Sox
AVG: .164 AB: 55 H: 9 R: 6 2B: 1 3B: 0 HR: 4 RBI: 8 BB: 5 SB: 1 OPS: .633
Elko made his Major League debut on May 10 and hit his first career home run on May 11, a three-RBI blast off Sandy Alcantara of the Marlins.
He has played in just 17 games at the MLB level but has four home runs and is slugging .400.
Gunnar Hoglund | Pitcher | Athletics
Record: 1-3 ERA: 6.40 G: 6 GS: 6 SV: 0 IP: 32.1 K: 23 BB: 11
Hoglund made his Major League debut on May 2 with the Athletics, giving up just one run over six innings with seven strikeouts against the Miami Marlins.
Since then he has made five more starts, working at least five innings in all but one. He was placed on the injured list on June 2 with a left hip impingement.
Ryan Rolison | Pitcher | Colorado Rockies
Record: 0-0 ERA: 4.85 G: 10 GS: 1 SV: 0 IP: 13.0 K: 9 BB: 8
Rolison made his Major League debut on May 13 with the Rockies and has since made 10 appearances for Colorado, mostly out of the bullpen.
He made his first career start on June 6 against the Mets, working just one inning as an opener.
Drew Pomeranz | Pitcher | Chicago Cubs
Record: 2-0 ERA: 0.00 G: 18 GS: 2 SV: 1 IP: 16.1 K: 16 BB: 3
Pomeranz had not pitched in the big leagues since 2021, but in 2025 he has found himself a new home in the Chicago Cubs' bullpen.
He has not allowed a run in 18 appearances, converted the lone save opportunity he has been given, and started two games as an opener for the Cubs. Pomeranz is holding opponents to a .115 batting average and has 16 strikeouts in just over 16 innings of work.
Nick Fortes | Catcher | Miami Marlins
AVG: .213 AB: 75 H: 16 R: 7 2B: 2 3B: 1 HR: 2 RBI: 6 BB: 5 SB: 0 OPS: .619
Fortes began the season as the starting catcher for the Marlins, but was placed on the injured list on April 11 with an oblique strain.
After returning to the roster in May, he is hitting .333 in the month of June and has five hits over his last three games.
James McArthur | Pitcher | Kansas City Royals
Record: ERA: G: GS: SV: IP: K: BB:
McArthur has been on the injured list since September 17 with a right elbow injury. He recorded 18 saves for the Royals in 2024 before going down with his injury.
Jacob Waguespack | Pitcher | Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay)
Record: 1-0 ERA: 0.46 G: 15 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 19.2 K: 18 BB: 4
Waguespack has pitched in 15 games for the Triple-A Durham Bulls, allowing just one earned run over 19.2 innings of work. He has two holds and closed out a combined no-hitter on April 19. Waguespack was placed on the seven-day injured list on May 26.
Doug Nikhazy | Pitcher | Columbus Clippers (Cleveland)
Record: 3-3 ERA: 4.59 G: 11 GS: 11 SV: 0 IP: 51.0 K: 54 BB: 25
Nikhazy made his Major League debut on April 26, getting the start for the Guardians in game two of a doubleheader against the Red Sox.
Other than his one MLB start, he has made 11 starts for Triple-A Columbus striking out 54 batters over 51 innings of work.
Houston Roth | Pitcher | Norfolk Tides (Baltimore)
Record: 3-0 ERA: 2.11 G: 14 GS: 0 SV: 2 IP: 21.1 K: 27 BB: 24
Roth opened the season with Double-A Chesapeake but was promoted to Triple-A Norfolk on May 26 after posting a 1.64 ERA over eight games at Double-A. He has made six appearances since being promoted, picking up two wins and two saves with a 2.61 ERA.
Brandon Johnson | Pitcher | Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City)
Record: 1-2 ERA: 2.61 G: 23 GS: 1 SV: 7 IP: 31.0 K: 31 BB: 13
Johnson opened the season with Double-A Northwest Arkansas where he posted a 0.79 ERA and converted all seven of his save opportunities over 17 appearances.
He was promoted to Triple-A Omaha on May 27 and has already pitched in six games, working three scoreless outings.
Cooper Johnson | Catcher | Round Rock Express (Texas)
AVG: .226 AB: 133 H: 30 R: 16 2B: 5 3B: 0 HR: 5 RBI: 16 BB: 23 SB: 1 OPS: .724
Johnson opened the season with Double-A Frisco and played in just 18 games before being promoted to Triple-A Round Rock on May 6.
He has played in 22 games for the Express, hitting two home runs and driving in eight runs.
Kemp Alderman | Outfielder | Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami)
AVG: .294 AB: 204 H: 60 R: 24 2B: 7 3B: 3 HR: 6 RBI: 26 BB: 20 SB: 13 OPS: .804
Alderman has played in 56 games for Double-A Pensacola, hitting .294 with six home runs and 26 RBI.
He has been named Southern League Player of the Week twice and is currently hitting .400 in the month of June.
Jacob Gonzalez | Infielder | Birmingham Barons (Chicago AL)
AVG: .266 AB: 199 H: 53 R: 28 2B: 12 3B: 2 HR: 4 RBI: 23 BB: 20 SB: 8 OPS: .742
Gonzalez has played in 55 games for Double-A Birmingham, primarily at second base. He hit four home runs in the month of May and is currently hitting .364 with four doubles during the month of June.
Dylan DeLucia | Pitcher | Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland)
Record: 3-3 ERA: 3.61 G: 12 GS: 10 SV: 1 IP: 52.1 K: 59 BB: 19
DeLucia made his Double-A debut with the Akron RubberDucks on June 11, working six shutout innings with five strikeouts.
It was his first professional quality start and his longest outing since his complete game shutout in the 2022 College World Series. He opened the season with High-A Lake County where he made nine starts before being promoted to Double-A.
Calvin Harris | Catcher | Birmingham Barons (Chicago AL)
AVG: .270 AB: 148 H: 40 R: 23 2B: 8 3B: 3 HR: 1 RBI: 23 BB: 19 SB: 5 OPS: .734
Harris began the season with Single-A Kannapolis where he played in 31 games and hit .286 with 21 RBI and an OPS of .768 before being promoted to Double-A Birmingham on May 28. He has played in just nine games for the Barons since joining them.
Anthony Servideo | Infielder | Chesapeake Baysox (Baltimore)
AVG: .155 AB: 155 H: 24 R: 15 2B: 6 3B: 1 HR: 0 RBI: 13 BB: 20 SB: 7 OPS: .457
Servideo has played in 48 games from Double-A Chesapeake this season, mostly at third base. He is hitting .320 in the month of June with two multi-hit games.
Kevin Graham | Outfielder | Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona)
AVG: .123 AB: 73 H: 9 R: 9 2B: 0 3B: 0 HR: 2 RBI: 4 BB: 6 SB: 1 OPS: .393
Graham has split time between Triple-A Reno and Double-A Amarillo, playing in just 24 games this season. He has a hit in each of his last two games, one of those being his first home run of the season.
Derek Diamond | Pitcher | Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh)
Record: 0-2 ERA: 16.76 G: 6 GS: 1 SV: 0 IP: 9.2 K: 8 BB: 8
Diamond appeared in just six games for Double-A Altoona before being placed on the injured list on May 2.
Josh Mallitz | Pitcher | Fort Wayne Tin Caps (San Diego)
Record: 3-1 ERA: 5.28 G: 13 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 29.0 K: 35 BB: 11
Mallitz has appeared in 13 games for High-A Fort Wayne in what is his first full professional season. He has picked up three wins and struck out 35 batters in 29 innings of work. He posted a 1.23 ERA and 20 strikeouts in the month of May.
Jackson Ross | Infielder | Wilmington Blue Rocks (Washington)
AVG: .259 AB: 158 H: 41 R: 24 2B: 10 3B: 0 HR: 7 RBI: 20 BB: 17 SB: 4 OPS: .784
Ross started the season with Single-A Fredericksburg where he hit .289 with six home runs and 17 RBI in 32 games before being promoted to High-A Wilmington on May 23.
Since joining the Blue Rocks he has played in 13 games and hit his first High-A home run in just his second game.
Drew McDaniel | Pitcher | Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago AL)
Record: ERA: G: GS: SV: IP: K: BB:
McDaniel was placed on the full season injured list on March 20.
Ethan Lege | Infielder | Bradenton Marauders (Pittsburgh)
AVG: .224 AB: 98 H: 22 R: 15 2B: 3 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 6 BB: 4 SB: 4 OPS: .542
Lege opened the season on the injured list but has played in 27 games for Single-A Bradenton since being activated on April 22. He hit .259 with six runs scored in the month of May.
Xavier Rivas | Pitcher | Tampa Tarpons (New York AL)
Record: 1-0 ERA: 1.14 G: 6 GS: 5 SV: 0 IP: 23.2 K: 28 BB: 14
Rivas opened the season in the Florida Complex League as he continued to recover from elbow surgery.
He pitched in four games for the FCL Yankees where he allowed just two runs and struck out 22 batters over 15.2 innings of work.
He was promoted to Single-A Tampa on June 1 and has made two appearances with a 1.13 ERA.
Cole Tolbert | Pitcher | Salem Red Sox (Boston)
Record: ERA: G: GS: SV: IP: K: BB:
Tolbert was placed on the full season injured list on March 19.
Kyler Carmack | Pitcher | Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia)
Record: ERA: G: GS: SV: IP: K: BB:
Carmack was placed on the full season injured list on May 29.
Jack Dougherty | Pitcher | Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Minnesota)
Record: ERA: G: GS: SV: IP: K: BB:
Dougherty was placed on the 60-day injured list on March 19.
