Coveted Ole Miss Rebels Target Reopens Recruitment, Colorado Buffaloes Team to Watch

Morton (Miss.) four-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald has backed off of his commitment to the Sacramento State Hornets, he revealed via social media on Friday morning.

In a stunning decision, McDonald pledged to the West Coast program over the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers and North Carolina Tar Heels, among several others.

McDonald, the No. 3 rated wide receiver in Mississippi, received significant buzz to land with the Rebels down the stretch in his process, but a late push from Sacramento State propelled them to land the commitment.

The 6-foot-3, 160-pounder is a Top-100 wide receiver with multiple programs across America continuing to battle it out for his services during the 11th hour of the Early Signing Period.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Sacramento State coaching staff for believing in me and offering me the opportunity to be a part of the Hornet family,” he wrote on Twitter. “After careful thought and consideration, I have made the decision to decommit from Sacramento State.

Courtesy of Xavier McDonald's X/Twitter.

"With Coach Brennan Marion accepting the offensive coordinator position at Colorado, and considering the significant impact he and Coach Lem had on my recruitment, I believe it is in my best interest to reopen my recruitment at this time.

… Thank you again to Sacramento State for the support throughout this process. I look forward to exploring new opportunities ahead. My recruitment is now officially 100% open.”

A four-star prospect out of the Magnolia State, the Ole Miss Rebels pitched the opportunity to stay home and suit up for the program at the next level during his process.

“I’m from the Sip so they want me to stay in the Sip so they’re going to do whatever they can to keep me in the Sip. Just the love was there and I felt it so it was just great being at Ole Miss,” he told On3 Sports.

"Seeing the energy, the love that they’ve been getting, it’s just the players. Players are great and you’re going to be around great people and you’re going to have better opportunities to play. It was just the love there.”

Now, McDonald is back on the market after backing off of his commitment to the Sacramento State on Friday. The Colorado Buffaloes could be the school to watch after Brennon Marion's move to Boulder.

