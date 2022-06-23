Skip to main content

Ole Miss Falls to Arkansas, Deciding Game Set for Thursday

The Rebels have one more shot to reach the CWS finals.

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Ole Miss Rebels fell to Arkansas 3-2 in the College World Series semifinals on Wednesday night, forcing a deciding game between the two teams on Thursday afternoon.

John Gaddis got the start on the hill for the Rebels, tossing five innings, allowing two earned runs and was credited with the loss. The Rebels fell behind 1-0 in the top of the second inning before Kemp Alderman answered the bell with a solo home run in the bottom half to tie the game. 

The Razorbacks would strike again in the top of the fifth and eighth innings, and despite a late comeback attempt from Ole Miss, that was enough to seal the win. The Rebels had the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth and pushed a single run across but were unable to tie the game.

Ole Miss and Arkansas are now set for a deciding semifinals game on Thursday afternoon. Both teams are slated to throw their ace--Connor Noland of Arkansas and Dylan DeLucia of Ole Miss. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. CT on ESPN2. 

Baseball

Ole Miss Falls to Arkansas, Deciding Game Set for Thursday

