Omaha Preview: Rebels Turn to John Gaddis With CWS Finals Trip on the Line

The Rebels and Razorbacks are set for an Omaha rematch on Wednesday.

OMAHA, Neb. -- A win, and you're in.

After blowing out Arkansas on Monday night in a winner's bracket game of the College World Series, the Ole Miss Rebels will face the Razorbacks again on Wednesday night where a win would send them to the CWS championship series. Arkansas would have to beat Ole Miss twice in order to eliminate the Rebels and advance to the finals itself.

The matchup on Wednesday was set after Arkansas eliminated Auburn on Tuesday night in Omaha. Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco had high praise for his team's performance following its win over the Hogs on Monday.

"We were terrific tonight," Bianco said. "Just really played well. It starts on the mound. Hunter [Elliott] was how he has pitched the second half of the season. Unfortunately for him, we didn't play great defense early. Not taking anything away from Arkansas, but he shouldn't have given up a run today.

"He was a freshman on the biggest stage in amateur baseball, and he didn't let it affect him. He continued to pitch and grind. Offensively, we were really good. Got some huge hits and big walks. A really good night for us."

Calvin Harris was the offensive leader for Ole Miss at the plate on Monday at the bottom of the Rebel order, accounting for four RBIs in the win.

Here's what to expect between the Rebels and the Razorbacks on Wednesday night.

Team Information

Team: Arkansas Razorbacks

Location: Fayetteville, Ark.

Conference: Southeastern Conference

Head Coach: Dave Van Horn

Game Preview

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Records: Ole Miss (39-22, 14-16 SEC) vs. Arkansas (45-20, 18-12 SEC)

Location: Charles Schwab Field (24,000) -- Omaha, Neb.

Date: June 22

Television/Streaming: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Monday, 6 p.m. CT: LHP John Gaddis (MISS) vs. LHP Hagen Smith (ARK)

Gaddis: 3-1, 4.40 ERA, 43 K, 16 BB

Smith: 6-2, 4.85 ERA, 82 K, 42 BB

Previous Meetings in 2022

April 29 -- Ole Miss 4, Arkansas 2

April 30 -- Arkansas 6, Ole Miss 3

May 1 -- Arkansas 4, Ole Miss 3

June 20 -- Ole Miss 13, Arkansas 5

