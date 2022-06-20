LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Takes on Arkansas in College World Series

The Rebels and Razorbacks are doing battle in Omaha on Monday.

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are in the winner's bracket in the College World Series after taking down the Auburn Tigers in the opening round of play on Saturday.

Dylan DeLucia impressed in his first outing of the 2022 College World Series as the Rebels topped the Tigers 5-1 in the first round of play.

The Rebel right hander went 7.2 innings, racking up 10 strikeouts and allowing one earned run. He was relieved by Josh Mallitz with two outs in the eighth inning, and the final out of the frame was recorded on a throw down to first base by Hayden Dunhurst that picked off the runner.

Ole Miss jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after three-straight hits with two outs plated a pair of runs in the first inning. Other runs for the Rebels came via a Kevin Graham solo home run in the third inning, a TJ McCants RBI single and a double play hit into by Peyton Chatagnier.

In all, the Rebels had 11 hits and struck out 13 as a pitching staff.

The win for Ole Miss puts it in the winner's bracket in Omaha, and it will face Arkansas on Monday evening in its next game of the tournament. Follow along below for live updates between Ole Miss and Arkansas.

Pregame

Here is the starting lineup for the Rebels on Monday.

1. Justin Bench -- CF

2. Jacob Gonzalez -- SS

3. Tim Elko -- 1B

4. Kevin Graham -- LF

5. Kemp Alderman -- DH

6. Peyton Chatagnier -- 2B

7. Hayden Dunhurst -- C

8. Garrett Wood -- 3B

9. Calvin Harris -- RF

LHP Hunter Elliott

First Inning

Justin Bench with a leadoff single to start the game.

A fielder's choice advances Bench to second.

Tim Elko grounds out for the second out. Bench advances to third.

Kevin Graham with an RBI single, and Ole Miss has its first lead of the game.

Alderman walks to put runners on first and second with two out.

Chatagnier hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Hayden Dunhurst walks to bring home a run for the Rebels.

Arkansas making a pitching change with two outs and the bases loaded.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.