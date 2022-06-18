Omaha Preview: Ole Miss To Face Auburn In College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are set to open their time in the College World Series on Saturday night when it takes on the Auburn Tigers.

The Rebels underwent their first practice on Wednesday in preparation for their first game of the series against Auburn on Saturday. Out of the field of eight teams in attendance, four of which hail from the SEC West, Ole Miss has the second worst odds to win the national championship. Below are the odds for each team according to BetOnline.ag.

Texas (+450)

Arkansas (+450)

Stanford (+450)

Texas A&M (+500)

Notre Dame (+550)

Auburn (+700)

Ole Miss (+800)

Oklahoma (+900)

Along with Ole Miss, the SEC West is represented by the Auburn Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks on college baseball’s biggest stage this summer. This mark ties a record for most teams in the College World Series from a single conference.

Ole Miss punched its ticket to Omaha on Sunday with the finishing touches of a sweep in the Hattiesburg Super Regional. The Rebels shut out Southern Miss in both games by a combined score of 15-0. The Golden Eagles recorded seven total hits on the weekend.

Here is what to expect between the Rebels and Tigers on Saturday.

Team Information

Team: Auburn Tigers

Location: Auburn, Ala.

Conference: Southeastern Conference

Head Coach: Butch Thompson

Game Preview

Matchup: Auburn Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Records: Auburn (42-20, 16-13 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (37-22, 14-16 SEC)

Location: Charles Schwab Field (24,000) -- Omaha, Neb.

Date: June 18

Television/Streaming: ESPN2

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Saturday, 6 p.m. CT: RHP Joseph Gonzalez (AUB) vs. RHP Dylan DeLucia (MISS)

Gonzalez: 7-3, 2.95 ERA, 47 K, 14 BB

DeLucia: 6-2, 4.35 ERA, 88 K, 26 BB

