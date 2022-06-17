LOOK: Ole Miss Baseball Continues Omaha Festivities Prior to College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. -- Ole Miss baseball has reached the College World Series for the first time since 2014, and the Rebels are soaking in all that Omaha has to offer.

The Rebels underwent their first practice on Wednesday in preparation for their first game of the series against Auburn on Saturday. Out of the field of eight teams in attendance, four of which hail from the SEC West, Ole Miss has the second worst odds to win the national championship. Below are the odds for each team according to BetOnline.ag.

Texas (+450)

Arkansas (+450)

Stanford (+450)

Texas A&M (+500)

Notre Dame (+550)

Auburn (+700)

Ole Miss (+800)

Oklahoma (+900)

Along with Ole Miss, the SEC West is represented by the Auburn Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks on college baseball’s biggest stage this summer. This mark ties a record for most teams in the College World Series from a single conference.

Ole Miss punched its ticket to Omaha on Sunday with the finishing touches of a sweep in the Hattiesburg Super Regional. The Rebels shut out Southern Miss in both games by a combined score of 15-0. The Golden Eagles recorded seven total hits on the weekend.

Look below for photos and videos of the Rebels in Omaha.

The Rebels will open their action in the College World Series on Saturday, June 18, against the Auburn Tigers. Ole Miss took two out of three games over the Tigers in the opening weekend of SEC play in the 2022 season. If the Rebels win this first game against Auburn, they will play on Monday at 6 p.m. CT. With a loss, they would play at 1 p.m. CT on Monday.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.