Skip to main content

GALLERY: Ole Miss Baseball Celebrates Winning First National Championship in Program History

Relive Sunday's history with a gallery of Ole Miss winning the national championship.

The Ole Miss Rebels are the 2022 baseball national champions.

A month ago, the future of the Ole Miss season and that of head coach Mike Bianco were in jeopardy. On Sunday, they claimed the first national championship in program history.

The Rebels claimed a 4-2 win in a pitchers' duel mastered by Hunter Elliott and the Oklahoma Sooners' Cade Horton. It took a one-out baserunner while trailing 2-1 in the eighth inning to chase Horton from the game, and the Rebels were able to get to Sooner closer Trevin Michael, putting up three runs in the bottom half to take the final 4-2 lead.

Jacob Gonzalez, who had been slumping at the plate in Omaha, helped the Rebels draw first blood on Sunday with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Oklahoma would claim a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh, chasing Hunter Elliott and reliever Mason Nichols before John Gaddis was able to stop the bleeding with the bases loaded.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the bottom of the eighth, T.J. McCants worked a one-out single to chase Horton from the game. McCants and Justin Bench worked a hit-and-run in the next at bat to put runners at the corners, and a Jacob Gonzalez single tied the game. Two more Rebel runs came across in the frame via wild pitches from Michael.

See the gallery below for photos of the Rebels celebrating history on Sunday. 

18599734
29
Gallery
29 Images

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

18600523
Baseball

GALLERY: Ole Miss Baseball Celebrates Winning First National Championship in Program History

By John Macon Gillespie14 seconds ago
USATSI_18600216
Baseball

LISTEN: Ole Miss Radio's David Kellum Calls Final Out of Rebel National Title

By John Macon Gillespie1 hour ago
USATSI_18600224
Baseball

From Last Man In To Last Man Standing, Ole Miss Defies Odds To Win College World Series

By Cole Thompson15 hours ago
IMG_2529F88E5D5B-1
Baseball

COLUMN: Mike Bianco's Legacy Solidified at Ole Miss With 2022 National Championship

By John Macon Gillespie18 hours ago
USATSI_18599734
Baseball

CHAMPS: Ole Miss Rebels Claim 2022 National Championship in Omaha

By John Macon Gillespie18 hours ago
Jaden Rashada
Recruiting

Jaden Rashada Picks Miami Over Ole Miss, Others

By The Grove Report Staff20 hours ago
USATSI_18596628
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: Rebels Go For National Championship in Game Two of CWS Finals

By John Macon Gillespie22 hours ago
USATSI_16528767
Baseball

'Just So Proud of Them': Archie Manning Praises Ole Miss Baseball's Historic College World Series Run

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago