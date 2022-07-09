Ole Miss Baseball Signs Illinois Catcher Will Plattner

Fresh off a national championship, the Rebels have picked up a piece on the recruiting trail.

OXFORD, Miss. — Fresh off winning its first national championship in program history, the Ole Miss Rebels baseball team signed Will Plattner on Saturday, a utility piece out of Glenwood H.S. (Chatham, Ill.).

In his senior season in 2022, Plattner was primarily a catcher and hit .493 with a .640 OBP. Paired with five home runs and a slugging percentage of .957, he also had a 1.000 fielding percentage on the year, adding to his versatility on the diamond.

The Rebels recently claimed their first national championship in program history with a sweep of the Oklahoma Sooners in the College World Series finals in Omaha, Nebraska. They claimed a 4-2 win in a pitchers' duel in the final game, mastered by Hunter Elliott and the Oklahoma Sooners' Cade Horton. It took a one-out baserunner while trailing 2-1 in the eighth inning to chase Horton from the game, and the Rebels were able to get to Sooner closer Trevin Michael, putting up three runs in the bottom half to take the final 4-2 lead.

With the win, Ole Miss has its first national championship in program history, and it now has claim to five national championships in school history.

The team that finished the regular season 14-16 in the SEC and was one of the last teams into the NCAA Tournament field finally claimed a national championship, and it now has momentum on the recruiting trail as well.

