Rebels in the MLB Update: 8/24

We're one week into college football training camp, but somehow the MLB season is nearly to the halfway point.

Here's your weekly update on how the Pro Rebels are doing through the opening thirty-ish games of the season:

Lance Lynn, Texas Rangers:

3-0 (6 starts), 1.37 ERA, 39.1 IP, 20 H, 6 ER, 42 SO, 12 BB

Lance Lynn made just one start this week, going seven innings and allowing two runs in an 6-3 angels loss on the road. Despite the team loss, he registered a no-decision and continues to be one of the hottest pitchers in baseball.

Mike Mayers, Los Angeles Angels

0-0 (13 appearances), 3.60 ERA, 10.0 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 15 K, 4 BB

This bizarre shortened season is on pace to be the best Mike Mayers has had as a pro. Mayers made three appearances this past week, allowing two hits and no runs over 2.0 total innings. It's been nearly a month now since he allowed an earned run.

Drew Pomeranz, San Diego Padres

0-0 (10 appearances), 0.00 ERA, 4 SV, 9.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 12 K, 3 BB

Writing weekly about Drew Pomeranz has become almost dull – he's just been that steady and that consistent this year. Working as the team's closer, he saw only one appearance this past week, yet he did what Pomeranz has done all season, no hits and no runs allowed. He's clearly excelling in the new role.

Jacob Waguespack, Toronto (Buffalo) Blue Jays

0-0 (9 appearances), 4.85 ERA, 12.0 IP, 15 H, 7 ER, 15 K, 8 BB

Waguespack has been on and off the Blue Jays roster this season, but recently got called back up again when the team placed Nate Pearson on the IL. He then made four appearances in a calendar week in up-and-down fashion. Over the course of a five inning week, he allowed five runs and seven hits.

More From The Grove Report:

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Inside Week 1 of Training Camp and Breakout Candidates

Ole Miss is Getting a True Track Star in Latest Commit Drew Donley

Rebels Lane DE Demarcus Smith Over Mississippi State, Tennessee, Others

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.