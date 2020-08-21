Ole Miss Lands DE Demarcus Smith Over Mississippi State, Tennessee, Others

Demarcus Smith really wanted to stay in the Southeastern Conference. Well, the Alabama pass rusher has found a home in Oxford.

Smith, a three-star defensive end out of Birmingham, committed to Ole Miss on Friday morning over offers from Tennessee, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Kansas. The 6-foot-4, 262 pound defensive lineman is heading three hours West.

Unlike many members of the Class of 2021, Smith actually got a chance to meet this new Ole Miss staff and visit campus. He took a visit to Oxford back on March 1, right before COVID-19 shut down the recruiting world for good.

A versatile defensive lineman, Smith is comfortable both with his hand in the dirt and standing up and rushing the passer. He'll be a large, versatile member of an Ole Miss front seven that will utilize multiple looks to get after passers under DJ Durkin and Chris Partridge.

Ole Miss now has two, three-star defensive ends committed for the 2021 class that, with Smith, stands at 11 members. Highlighting the class to this point are a pair of four-star players out of Florida in receiver Bralon Brown and safety Dink Jackson, both of whom are SI All-American candidates.

