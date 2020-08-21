SI.com
The Grove Report
Ole Miss Lands DE Demarcus Smith Over Mississippi State, Tennessee, Others

Nate Gabler

Demarcus Smith really wanted to stay in the Southeastern Conference. Well, the Alabama pass rusher has found a home in Oxford. 

Smith, a three-star defensive end out of Birmingham, committed to Ole Miss on Friday morning over offers from Tennessee, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Kansas. The 6-foot-4, 262 pound defensive lineman is heading three hours West. 

Unlike many members of the Class of 2021, Smith actually got a chance to meet this new Ole Miss staff and visit campus. He took a visit to Oxford back on March 1, right before COVID-19 shut down the recruiting world for good.

A versatile defensive lineman, Smith is comfortable both with his hand in the dirt and standing up and rushing the passer. He'll be a large, versatile member of an Ole Miss front seven that will utilize multiple looks to get after passers under DJ Durkin and Chris Partridge.

Ole Miss now has two, three-star defensive ends committed for the 2021 class that, with Smith, stands at 11 members. Highlighting the class to this point are a pair of four-star players out of Florida in receiver Bralon Brown and safety Dink Jackson, both of whom are SI All-American candidates. 

