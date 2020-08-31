Rebels in the MLB Update: 8/31

The MLB trade deadline is upon us. By 3 p.m. CT today, any moves being made for the shortened baseball season will be submitted to league offices.

We'll keep you posted if any Rebels are on the move, but here's your weekly update on how the Pro Reb are doing through the opening portion of the season:

Lance Lynn, Texas Rangers:

4-1 (8 starts), 1.93 ERA, 51.1 IP, 30 H, 11 ER, 56 SO, 17 BB

A two-decision week for Lance Lynn, he's slowed down a bit from his legitimate Cy Young pace to start the season. Regardless, Lynn still sits with an ERA south of 2.00 at the 50 inning mark. His career low ERA for a season is a 2.74 year in 2014.

If there's any thing to point out critically about the start to Lynn's season, it's the long ball. He's averaging one homer surrendered per outing. Positives? He hasn't gone a single start without hitting at least 102 pitches.

Mike Mayers, Los Angeles Angels

0-0 (14 appearances), 4.22 ERA, 10.2 IP, 11 H, 5 ER, 16 K, 4 BB

Not the best week for Mayers. He appeared in just one game and didn't get out of the inning against the Astros. Getting just two outs, he surrender two hits and one run in the 11-4 loss.

Drew Pomeranz, San Diego Padres

0-0 (11 appearances), 0.00 ERA, 4 SV, 10.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 12 K, 3 BB

Pomeranz was activated off the 10-day IL on Saturday after recovering from his minor shoulder strain. He pitched later that night, going one inning and giving up one hit but no runs. A solid first outing back should earn him his closer role back in short time.

Jacob Waguespack, Toronto (Buffalo) Blue Jays

0-0 (9 appearances), 4.85 ERA, 12.0 IP, 15 H, 7 ER, 15 K, 8 BB

After being called back up about two weeks ago, Waguespack did not pitch this past week.

