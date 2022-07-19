Ole Miss Hero Tim Elko Selected By Chicago White Sox in MLB Draft

Ole Miss legend Tim Elko is going pro.

Elko was selected with the No. 311 pick in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB Monday afternoon by the Chicago White Sox. A corner infielder by trade who might also find success as a designated hitter, the Florida native was a three-year captain and staple of the Rebels' program.

This past season, Elko set Ole Miss' single-season home run record and led the Rebels to a College World Series championship. He is considered by many to be one of the greatest athletes to step foot in Oxford and the school's history.

Coming off a torn ACL in 2021, Elko batted .300 with a 1.049 OPS while hitting 24 home runs and finishing with a team-high 75 RBIs. Elko was one of the top players in the NCAA Tournament earlier this summer, batting .372 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in 11 games.

Prior to moving to first base, Elko did play outfield and third base for most of the 2019 and 2021 season. Since to the torn ACL, Ole Miss manager Mike Bianco relegated him to remaining at the corner or limiting him to just the designated hitter role.

The White Sox could be in the market for both a first baseman and designated hitter. Jose Abreu, the team's starting first baseman, continues to hit for contact, but currently has only recorded 11 home runs on the season. He also will be 36 at the start of next season.

It would be intriguing to see if the White Sox front office would move Elko back to third with the inconsistencies of Yoan Moncada. Elko likely will see reps at all four positions during rookie ball for a better outlook on his future at the professional level.

For his Rebels' career, Elko posted a batting average of .294 with a .985 OPS. His 46 career home runs rank second all-time in program history. His 159 RBIs rank eighth.

